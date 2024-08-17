Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Wesley Leggett and Zach Ryan scored either side of halftime as Loudoun United FC took a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium, completing a season sweep of the series and earning Loudoun its first road win in Tampa Bay in club history.

