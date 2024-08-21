Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Ben Morris scored a pair of second-half goals as Detroit City FC took a 3-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium, earning a second consecutive win on the road while handing the Rowdies a second consecutive home defeat.

