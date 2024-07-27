Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied from a two-goal deficit as Manuel Arteaga recorded a goal and assist before Nate Worth and Damian Rivera scored late to take a 4-2 victory against the Charleston Battery at Al Lang Stadium to move closer to the top two in the Eastern Conference standings.

