Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Free Agent Defenseman Sean Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed free agent defenseman Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Day, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, played in 16 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League during the 2019-20 season, recording a goal and four points. He also skated in 36 games for the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, notching five goals and 20 points.

A native of Leuven, Belgium, Day has appeared in 62 career AHL games, all with Hartford, which included 46 during the 2018-19 season. He has also played in 55 career ECHL games with Maine during the previous two seasons. Day skated in 291 OHL games with Mississauga, Windsor and Kingston during his junior career, recording 42 goals and 158 points.

Day, 22, was drafted by the New York Rangers in the third round, 81st overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

