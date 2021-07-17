Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Fredrik Claesson to One-Year Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way contract today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Claesson, 28, played in two games with the Lightning after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks on May 3, 2021. Prior to the trade he skated in four games with the Sharks, posting three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 161 career NHL games over six seasons with the Bolts, Sharks, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators, recording seven goals and 28 points. Claesson has also skated in 14 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all during the 2017 playoffs, registering three assists and four penalty minutes.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has also played in 332 career AHL games over six seasons, collecting 16 goals and 89 points. During the 2019-20 season with the Charlotte Checkers, Claesson notched three goals and 19 points in 47 games, while also serving as the team's assistant captain.

Claesson was originally drafted by the Senators in the fifth round, 126th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

