Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Mathieu Joseph from Syracuse Crunch

December 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Mathieu Joseph from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Joseph, 22, has skated in 31 games with the Lightning this season, posting four goals and seven points to go along with 14 penalty minutes. The Laval, Quebec native has appeared in 101 career NHL games, all with the Lightning over the past two seasons, recording 17 goals and 33 points. Last season he registered 13 goals and 26 points in 70 games with the Bolts. Joseph ranked tied for eighth in the NHL among rookies for goals in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward skated in two games with the Crunch after being assigned to Syracuse on December 19. He netted a goal on Saturday in the Crunch's 5-2 win against the Binghamton Devils. Joseph has played in 72 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, recording 16 goals and 54 points.

Joseph was originally drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round, 120th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.