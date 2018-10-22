Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mitch Hults to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Mitch Hults to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Hults, 23, has appeared in one game with the Crunch since being acquired by the Lightning on Oct. 18. He also skated in two games with the San Diego Gulls this season, posting one assist and five shots on goal. Hults played in 53 games during the 2017-18 regular season with San Diego, recording 10 goals and 24 points to go along with eight penalty minutes. Five of his 10 goals last season were scored on the man-advantage. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound forward has appeared in 62 career AHL games with the Crunch and Gulls registering 11 goals and 29 points. Prior to signing a two-year entry level contract as a free agent with the Ducks on March 20, 2017, Hults played two seasons at Lake Superior State University, posting 20 goals and 54 points in 76 games.

