Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Goaltender Eddie Pasquale to One-Year Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed goaltender Eddie Pasquale to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Pasquale, 27, appeared in 31 American Hockey League games last season, splitting the season between the Bakersfield Condors and Syracuse Crunch, posting a record of 16-6-7 to go along with a 2.19 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. In 15 games with Syracuse, the Toronto, Ontario native went 10-1-1 with a 1.72 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. He ranked fourth in the AHL for goals-against average and fifth for save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound goaltender has played in 226 career AHL games over seven seasons, compiling a record of 110-84-13 to go along with a 2.54 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with 16 shutouts. Pasquale set career bests for goals-against average and save percentage during the 2017-18 season. He helped lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to the Calder Cup Championship in 2017.

Pasquale was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round, 117th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.

