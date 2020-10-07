Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forwards Mitchell Stephens, Gemel Smith

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forwards Mitchell Stephens (two-year, one-way contract worth $735,500 AAV) and Gemel Smith (one-year, two-way contract), vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Stephens, 23, skated in 38 games with the Lightning during the 2019-20 regular season, posting three goals and six points to go along with 10 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on December 9, 2019 against the New York Islanders and netted his first career NHL goal on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound forward also skated in seven 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff contests, notching a goal and two penalty minutes.

The Peterborough, Ontario native also played in 24 games with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2019-20 season, recording five goals and 10 points. Stephens has appeared in 131 career AHL games, registering 36 goals and 76 points to go along with 45 penalty minutes.

Stephens was originally drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Smith, 26, skated in three games with the Lightning during the regular season, posting a goal and four penalty minutes. He made his Bolts debut in the home opener against the Florida Panthers on October 3, 2019 and scored his first goal with Tampa Bay on October 5 at Florida. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward has appeared in 83 career NHL games over four seasons with the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins and Lightning, collecting 12 goals and 21 points.

The Toronto, Ontario native also played in 50 regular season games for the Crunch in 2019-20, registering 22 goals and 40 points to go along with 50 penalty minutes. He ranked second on Syracuse for goals and third for points. He also netted five power-play goals, ranking tied for third on the Crunch. Smith has skated in 283 career AHL games over five seasons, posting 73 goals and 166 points.

Smith was originally drafted by the Stars in the fourth round, 104th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

