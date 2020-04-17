Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Daniel Walcott to One-Year Contract

April 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Daniel Walcott to a one-year, one-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Walcott, 26, skated in 55 games for the Syracuse Crunch during the 2019-20 regular season, posting seven goals and 19 points to go along with 86 penalty minutes. Four of his seven goals were game-winning tallies, and he also led the Crunch for penalty minutes. Walcott was named Syracuse's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year on April 6 for his charitable work in the community. This was the third time he's earned the award in five seasons with the Crunch.

The Ile Perrot, Quebec native has appeared in 240 career AHL games with the Crunch and Hartford Wolf Pack, posting 18 goals and 63 points to go along with 288 penalty minutes. Walcott has served as an assistant captain for the Crunch over the past three seasons. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward recorded career highs for goals, assists (12), points, penalty minutes and game-winning goals during the 2019-20 season.

The Lightning acquired Walcott's rights from the New York Rangers on June 1, 2015 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2015.

