Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Carter Verhaeghe to a One-Year Contract

June 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Carter Verhaeghe to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Verhaeghe, 22, played in 58 games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, posting 17 goals and 48 points to go along with 30 penalty minutes. He ranked second on Syracuse for points and was third for goals and assists (31). The Toronto, Ontario native led the Crunch for power-play goals with seven. Verhaeghe also appeared in seven Calder Cup Playoff games, recording a goal and eight points.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward has skated in 135 career AHL games with the Crunch, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Toronto Marlies over four seasons, recording 39 goals and 93 points. Verhaeghe set career highs for games played, goals, assists and points during the 2017-18 season while with the Crunch.

Verhaeghe was acquired by the Lightning from the New York Islanders in exchange for goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis on July 1, 2017.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.