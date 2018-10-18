Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Danick Martel to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Stint

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Danick Martel to the Syracuse Crunch for a conditioning stint, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Martel, 23, was claimed off waivers by the Lightning on September 22 from the Philadelphia Flyers and is yet to play in a game for the Bolts this season. He skated in four games with the Flyers last season, posting six shots on goal. He made his NHL debut on November 22, 2017 against the New York Islanders, recording 12:07 of time on ice. The Drummondville, Quebec native also played in 59 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League in 2017-18, posting 25 goals and 40 points to go along with 50 penalty minutes. Martel ranked second on the team for goals and tied for fifth for points.

The 5-foot-8, 162-pound forward has appeared in 199 career AHL games, registering 68 goals and 120 points to go along with 189 penalty minutes. Martel set career highs last season for goals, plus/minus (+16) and power-play goals (five). He also skated in 13 Calder Cup Playoff games in 2018, posting four goals and eight points.

Martel went undrafted and was signed as a free agent by the Flyers on March 10, 2015.

