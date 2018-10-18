Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Cory Conacher to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Conacher, 28, has skated in one game with the Lightning this season, the Bolts' 2-1 shootout victory against the Florida Panthers on opening night. He appeared in 36 games with the Lightning during the 2017-18 season, notching eight goals and 12 points to go along with 24 penalty minutes. The Burlington, Ontario native also played in 18 games with the Crunch last season, recording seven goals and 15 points.

The 5-foot-8, 182-pound forward has skated in 189 NHL games, posting 28 goals and 74 points to go along with 114 penalty minutes. Conacher's eight goals last season were the most he's notched since the 2012-13 season when he recorded 11 while splitting time between the Lightning and Ottawa Senators. Conacher has also skated in 240 AHL games, registering 91 goals and 228 points.

Conacher was undrafted out of Canisius College and was originally signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on July 5, 2011.

