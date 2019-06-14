Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Seventh Round Pick in 2021 from Nashville Predators

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired the Nashville Predators' seventh-round selection in 2021 in exchange for goaltender Connor Ingram, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Ingram was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round, 88th overall, at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

