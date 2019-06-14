Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Seventh Round Pick in 2021 from Nashville Predators
June 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired the Nashville Predators' seventh-round selection in 2021 in exchange for goaltender Connor Ingram, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Ingram was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round, 88th overall, at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2019
- Join the Roadrunners June 22-23 at TCC Kid's Fair - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Seventh Round Pick in 2021 from Nashville Predators - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack's Summer "Hockey in the Streets" Program Returns June 27 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators Looking to Expand Business with New Hires - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to One-Year Contract - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Seventh Round Pick in 2021 from Nashville Predators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to One-Year Contract
- Syracuse Crunch to Host 2019-20 Home Opener October 19
- Tampa Bay Lightning Announce Hockey Operations Department Promotions, New Hire
- Crunch Fall to Monsters, 3-0