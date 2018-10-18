Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Mitch Hults from Anaheim Ducks
October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Mitch Hults from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the team announced that Hults will be assigned to the Syracuse Crunch.
Hults, 23, has appeared in two games with the San Diego Gulls this season, posting one assist and five shots on goal. He skated in 53 games during the 2017-18 regular season with San Diego, recording 10 goals and 24 points to go along with eight penalty minutes. Five of his 10 goals last season were scored on the man-advantage.
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound forward has appeared in 61 career AHL games, all with the Gulls over three seasons, registering 11 goals and 29 points. Hults skated in two Calder Cup Playoff games in 2017, scoring one goal. Prior to signing a two-year entry level contract as a free agent with the Ducks on March 20, 2017, Hults played two seasons at Lake Superior State University, collecting 20 goals and 54 points in 76 games.
