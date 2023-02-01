Talor Joseph Signs with Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announced Wednesday morning, the signing of goaltender Talor Joseph ahead of a weekend homestand against the Delaware Thunder. Joseph brings American Hockey League (AHL) experience to the goaltending room in preparation for the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Joseph has appeared in two AHL contests for the Toronto Marlies, AAA affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. In his lone-start with the Marlies, Joseph made 34 saves, with a .919 SV%, earning a victory over the Abbotsford Canucks 5-3. Joseph also picked up a secondary-assist on the final goal of the night.

The 28-year-old played his college hockey at Nipissing University, and had back-to-back 17-win seasons with the Portage Terriers in his final years of juniors.

Joseph measures at 6'1" 200 lbs. adding more height to the goaltending trio, including FPHL's reigning Goalie of the Month, Riley McVeigh and Ian Wallace, fresh off his first victory of the season as a Black Bear.

Binghamton will host the Delaware Thunder on both, Friday and Saturday this weekend. Friday night will be the the 1st time the Black Bears are hosting Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Lourdes ACEs Program. On Saturday, Joseph and his new teammates will travel to a galaxy far, far away, for STAR WARS Night. The team will be wearing STAR WARS-branded jerseys, and fans will have the opportunity to participate in the live auction in section 1 after the game.

