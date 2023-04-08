Tallieu, Prowlers Take Down Wolves

The Port Huron Prowlers opened up a road weekend in Watertown with a 4-1 victory over the Wolves. The victory is the Prowlers' first in Watertown since March 7, 2020.

Brian Tallieu and Ismael Ralsten stayed perfect in net for the first 17 minutes of the opening period until Austin Fetterly hit Joe Deveny who split the Wolves' defense for a breakaway. He put home his 30th goal of the season to give Port Huron a 1-0 lead that would survive through the second period.

Both goaltenders made double-digit saves in the middle frame, Ralsten was the busier netminder with 17 stops while Tallieu made all 11 he had to make in the period. That kept the Prowlers ahead going into the third.

1:10 into the final stanza, Evan Foley capped a rush with a backhand tally to double the Port Huron lead. Everett Thompson got one back for Watertown on a power play with just over eight minutes to go. He was the game's third star.

Less than two minutes later, Dalton Jay put home his own rebound off the post to restore the two-goal lead and Matt Graham added more insurance with a tick over four minutes to go.

Jay and Graham were the first and second stars of the game, respectively, after picking up a goal and an assist apiece. Tallieu stopped 26 of 27 shots in his second career win.

Mathias Tellstrom and Tevor Lord assisted on Thompson's goal. Ralsten made 43 saves in the loss.

The teams will battle again on April 8 at Watertown Municipal Arena at 7:30 P.M. It will be the Prowlers' final road game of the regular season.

