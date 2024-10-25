Sports stats



Talbert Sets up Ti-Cats TD with Huge Interception: CFL

October 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Destin Talbert picks off Dru Brown and takes it 38-yards, setting up the Hamilton touchdown.
