Talbert Adjusts to Snag An Amazing Interception I CFL

July 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Destin Talbert Intercepts Dustin Crum to give his team excellent field position at the end of the third quarter







