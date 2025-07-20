Sports stats

CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Talbert Adjusts to Snag An Amazing Interception I CFL

July 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


Destin Talbert Intercepts Dustin Crum to give his team excellent field position at the end of the third quarter
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from July 20, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central