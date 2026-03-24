Take a Bow Russell Cicerone!!!

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Russell Cicerone and MD Myers each recorded a goal and assist while Evan Conway joined Myers in scoring on his Tampa Bay Rowdies debut as the hosts took a 3-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

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