Tailgate Party Cancelled

After discussion with the Kalamazoo County Health Department and multiple officials, Saturday's tailgate event at Homer Stryker Field has been cancelled. For more information or any questions the Growlers front office can be reached at (269) 492-9966.

Fat Mikes will still be available to deliver to your personal watch party. Please reach out to order atÂ fatmikesbrisket.comÂ or visit their Facebook page Fat Mikes Meats. You can also call them directly at 269-220-0957.

