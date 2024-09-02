Tagovailoa Scores His First Touchdown in the CFL: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa earns his first CFL touch, and his first CFL touchdown for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.