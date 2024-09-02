Tagovailoa Scores His First Touchdown in the CFL: CFL
September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa earns his first CFL touch, and his first CFL touchdown for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024
- Alouettes Sign Five to Practice Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Sold Out: The Labour Day Classic Presented by Weathertech Will be Played in Front of a Capacity Crowd at Tim Hortons Field - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Sold Out: The Labour Day Classic Presented by Weathertech Will be Played in Front of a Capacity Crowd at Tim Hortons Field
- Tiger-Cats Add Defensive Lineman Ward and Defensive Back Patterson
- The Labour Day Classic in Hamilton Is a Can't-Miss Event
- Ticats Release Kenneth George Jr.
- Tiger-Cats Hire Chris Jones as Senior Defensive Assistant