Tacos sizzle by Storm Chasers 8-6 in the series finale

June 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - The Fresno Tacos (36-35) served up a series win with an 8-6 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (34-38) Tuesday night. Fresno tallied 15 hits on the evening with every starter notching at least one. Four players had multi-hits with a pair of batters driving in two-plus runs. Kyle McGowin (5-2) earned the decision after six strong innings, the fourth consecutive victory for the righty. He punched out five. Derek Self picked up his sixth save for the Tacos.

Andrew Stevenson and Alec Keller each homered in the win. Stevenson's first clout of the year led off the opening frame while Keller's third blast of the season happened in the fourth. Both batters mustered three hits and two runs with Stevenson enjoying a season-high three RBI. The designated hitter ended the contest a double short of the cycle. Collin Cowgill and Wilmer Difo also collected multi-hit affairs for Fresno.

Omaha produced 11 hits on offense with four extra-base knocks. Kelvin Gutierrez crushed a solo shot in the first and Bubba Starling smacked a two-run wallop in the eighth. Starling finished the game with three RBI. Elier Hernandez raked a triple and double for the Storm Chasers. Arnaldo Hernandez (1-4) grieved the defeat. Both clubs will have an off-day on Wednesday.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Washington Nationals)

- DH Andrew Stevenson (3-4, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Alec Keller (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Collin Cowgill (2-3, 2B, RBI, R, SB)

Top Performers: Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

- 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Bubba Starling (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- LF Elier Hernandez (2-4, 3B, 2B, 2 R)

Thursday's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday June 20 Salt Lake Bees (Road) RHP Logan Ondrusek (Fresno) vs. LHP Dillon Peters (Salt Lake) 6:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The winner of all four games between Omaha and Fresno scored eight runs exactly. In game one, Omaha won 8-7 while Fresno logged 8-1, 8-0 and 8-6 victories the next three nights.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.