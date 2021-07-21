Tacoma Takes Series Finale

The Tacoma Rainiers downed the Salt Lake Bees 4-1 on Tuesday night. The win gives Tacoma a 4-3 series win. After the Rainiers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a home run by Luis Liberato, the Bees tied it up, as Jake Gatewood led off the second inning with his 18th home run of the season. Tacoma would break the tie with one run in the third and two more in the fourth for the victory, as Rainiers' pitching shut down Salt Lake the rest of the way.

Bees' starter Jaime Barria (3-2) took the loss, as he went just three and one-third innings and allowed four runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk. The Salt Lake bullpen of A.J. Ramos, Austin Warren and Jose Quijada combined for four and two-third scoreless and hitless innings with Warren retiring all nine batters he faced, six by strikeout. Gatewood led the Bees with three hits and one run batted in, while Michael Stefanic added a pair of singles to extend his hitting streak to eleven games. Angels outfielder Justin Upton, on a injury rehab assignment, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

