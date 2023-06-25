Tacoma Takes Down El Paso 7-2

The Tacoma Rainiers hit four home runs in their 7-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park Sunday night. The Chihuahuas were held to three hits. The teams split the six-game series.

El Paso starting pitcher Ryan Weathers struck out a career high 10 batters Sunday. He pitched six innings and allowed only one earned run. The Chihuahuas' two runs came on José Azocar scoring a wild pitch and a solo home run by Luis Liberato. Tacoma center fielder Taylor Trammell homered Sunday and hit five home runs in the six-game series.

Sunday was the final game of the Pacific Coast League's first half. Oklahoma City clinched the league's first playoff spot. The standings will reset before Wednesday's second half starts and the PCL team with the best winning percentage in the second half will clinch the league's second playoff spot.

Box Score: Rainiers 7, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (06/25/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Tacoma (37-38), El Paso (32-43)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

