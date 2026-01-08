MASL Tacoma Stars

Tacoma Stars vs. San Diego Sockers - 12.30.25 - MASL Highlights

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Tacoma Stars YouTube Video


It was a historic night for San Diego Sockers legend Boris Pardo, notching his first career regular season shutout in a 8-0 win over the Tacoma Stars

From Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

