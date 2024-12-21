Tacoma Stars V. Empire Strykers - 12.19.24
December 21, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Tacoma Stars YouTube Video
Week 4 in the MASL kicks off in Ontario, California when the Tacoma Stars take to the road for the first time this season to face off with the Empire Strykers
Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA
Check out the Tacoma Stars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 21, 2024
- Strykers Sniff Opportunity in Away Clash with Texas - Empire Strykers
- Sockers Edge Stars, 5-4 - San Diego Sockers
- Stars Drop Close One 5-4 to Sockers at Frontwave Arena Friday Night - MASL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.