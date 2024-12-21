Tacoma Stars V. Empire Strykers - 12.19.24

December 21, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars YouTube Video







Week 4 in the MASL kicks off in Ontario, California when the Tacoma Stars take to the road for the first time this season to face off with the Empire Strykers

Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.