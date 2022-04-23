Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Sugar Land (5:05 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (5-11) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-10)

Saturday, April 23, 2022, 5:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Nick Margevicius vs. RHP Peter Solomon

GREEN'S DAY: 3B Zach Green became the second Rainier to homer twice in a game this season (Kevin Padlo, 4/14 at ABQ, 3 RBI) with a solo shot in the second inning and a three-run job in the fifth, but it wasn't enough as Sugar Land rallied from a 5-0 deficit after five to win 8-7 in 10 innings on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

RF Pedro Leon (2-R HR, RBI double) paced the Space Cowboys offense, and the visitors comeback spoiled a once superb outing by Tacoma starter Darren McCaughan, who carried a no-hitter through 5.2 IP, and faced the minimum before allowing a two-out double in the sixth inning (HBP, 5-4-3 DP in the fifth).

The Rainiers slipped to 1-3 on this homestand, and 5-2 in games decided by two or fewer runs.

ASTRONAUTS NEAR THE OCEAN: The Sugar Land franchise is making its first visit to Cheney Stadium this week, in its second season in the PCL and as Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Originally a member of the Atlantic League as the Sugar Land Skeeters beginning in 2012, they were champions of that circuit twice, in 2016 and 2018 before joining the Houston organization for 2021; the team was re-branded from Skeeters to Space Cowboys this past winter. Sugar Land and Tacoma split their only previous meeting, a six-game series at Constellation Field from July 8-13 last season.

CLOSE QU(AAA)RTERS: Once upon a time, the Tacoma Rainiers and Seattle Mariners stood as the nearest Triple-A to MLB affiliation (36 miles). That title was then shared with the advent of the Atlanta Braves shifting Triple-A operations to Gwinnett County, GA (also a distance of 36 miles) for the 2009 season. When St. Paul (12 miles to the Minnesota Twins) and Sugar Land (22 miles to the Houston Astros) joined the Triple-A ranks prior to last season, the Rs-M's proximity was pushed to a tie for third-shortest.

STRIKE COWBOYS: Sugar Land enters action tonight with the most strikeouts by a pitching staff in all of pro baseball, 183, an average of 11.44 punchouts per game (16 GP). The next closest is Myrtle Beach (Cubs Class A) with 172 in only 13 games (8-5). The New York Mets lead MLB (154 K) in one fewer games (11-4).

LOCALIZE IT: The current Tacoma active roster has four Puget Sound natives: OF Steven Souza, Jr. (Everett, Cascade High School), RHP Riley O'Brien (Seattle/Shoreline, Shorewood High School), OF Trent Tingelstad (Everett, Marysville-Pilchuck High School) and OF Stuart Fairchild (Seattle, Seattle Prep). Souza is a veteran of 499 MLB games, and signed with the Mariners at the outset of spring training. O'Brien was traded by the Cincinnati Reds to Seattle for future and/or cash considerations last week, and optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday. O'Brien made his MLB debut last season for the Reds, working 1.1 IP on 9/28/21 at Chicago-AL.

Tingelstad, the Mariners' 22nd round draft pick in 2019, made his Double-A debut earlier this season, playing in four games for Arkansas between April 9-16 (3-for-10, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 4 BB, .900 OPS). On Thursday, Tingelstad walked twice and crushed a 395-foot triple off the batter's eye in the fourth inning, his first Triple-A hit in his debut at the level. Last night, he collected his first Triple-A RBI (2-4, BB).

Fairchild, who made his MLB debut in 12 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, was designated for assignment by the Dbacks on April 19, claimed/traded to the Mariners for cash considerations on April 23 and optioned to Tacoma that day.

R SPEED: The Rainiers have stolen 30 bases in 16 games, and lead all of Triple-A in steals by six; Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) and Omaha (Kansas City) of the International League are second with 24. Caught only four times as a club so far, the Rainiers are stealing bases at an 88% success rate and swiping 1.88 bags per game. Tacoma OF Forrest Wall is tied for the individual PCL lead with seven.

WE'HR ON CLOUD NINE: The two home runs by Zach Green last night (4 RBI) and a Forrest Wall solo shot extended a Tacoma club homer streak to nine consecutive games. The Rainiers have hit back-to-back homers twice in that span (since 4/13); Mike Ford and Kevin Padlo on 4/14 and Marcus Wilson and Arturo Guerrero on 4/17.

UNI WATCH: The 2022 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top: Home white (3-4), red (1-3), navy blue (0-1), road grey (1-2), "La Familia de Tacoma" (0-1, Copa de la Diversion). The "Throwback Weekend" cream-colored uniforms being worn by Tacoma tonight and tomorrow imagine what the Rainiers brand may have looked like on field in 1960, the inaugural season for Cheney Stadium.

