Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Salt Lake (7:05 PT)

July 27, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (48-50, 11-12) vs. Salt Lake Bees (47-50, 10-13)

Thursday, July 27, 2023, 7:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Marcus Walden vs. RHP Fernando Romero

SWATTING: Corner infielder Jake Scheiner (14 GP) and super-utility Sam Haggerty (6 GP) lead the Rainiers in OPS against the Bees this season. Scheiner is 17x49 (.347) with eight extra-base hits (3 HR) and 12 RBI (1.109 OPS). Haggerty is 10x25 (.400) with four extra-base hits (2 HR) and 5 RBI (1.149 OPS). Scheiner's on-base percentage is .476 against Salt Lake this season, Haggerty is at .429 OBP.

SUMMER OF SAM: Sam Haggerty is batting .373 (28x75) over 19 games since July 1, with a 1.071 OPS during this span (.444 OBP/.627 SLG), thanks to 11 extra-base hits (2 triples, 3 HR). He's walked 12x and has 13 RBI since 7/1. Haggerty was optioned to Tacoma on June 6 following 24 GP with Seattle, after making the MLB roster out of spring training; he registered only 48 plate appearances (42 AB) with the M's.

SCHEIN BRIGHT: Rainiers corner infielderJake Scheiner leads the Pacific Coast League in home runs (24), and leads all of Triple-A in RBI (83); his 72 runs scored are also most in the PCL...the PCL MVP candidate ranks top four on the circuit in walks (61), extra-base hits (43) and total bases (180). Scheiner is batting .336 (37x110) with RISP (13 HR). His 83 RBI are already the most in a season for Tacoma since 2017, when Daniel Vogelbach drove in 83 runs. Stefen Romero had 85 RBI for the 2016 Rainiers.

REAL GOOD RUN: Infielder Mason McCoy was traded by Seattle to Toronto on Wednesday for RHP Trent Thornton. McCoy will report to Triple-A Buffalo (IL), and departs Tacoma after 211 games with the Rainiers. In 2022, McCoy achieved the first "20/20" season in franchise history (since 1960), posting career-highs with 21 homers and 22 stolen bases. As Tacoma's primary shortstop a season ago, McCoy committed only six errors at the position over 110 games; his .986 fielding % at short established a new franchise record (Ramon Vazquez, .979 in 2001). McCoy finished last year with 62 straight error-free games (made last error on 6/30/22, traded by BAL on 4/7).

Thornton, 29, has been optioned to Tacoma. He's made 108 MLB appearances (35 GS, 260.1 IP) since 2019, all for Toronto (4.77 ERA).

DO THE MATH: Newcomer and utility man Mark Mathias hit safely in his first seven games with the Rainiers, and is batting .320 through 13 games (16x50, 3 2B, 6 BB, 8 runs). Mathias was claimed off waivers by Seattle from Pittsburgh on July 2, and joined Tacoma from Triple-A Indianapolis (IL). He's played in 68 MLB games since 2020 (MIL, TEX, PIT), and previously in the PCL with Round Rock in 2022 (8 GP).

MAKE 'EM COUNT: Tacoma's 75 home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A (Las Vegas, 74). The Rainiers are also top three in Triple-A in both OBP (.395) and slugging (.496) with runners on.

HAPPY FESTAVUS: Rainiers RHP Matt Festa leads Triple-A in saves, with 14 (15 SVO). In 27 games with Tacoma (33.0 IP, 27 K), his ERA is 0.55 (2 ER). Triple-A hitters are batting a meager .105 against Festa (0.79 WHIP), who also has 9.0 MLB IP with Seattle this season (8 G).

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT?: The Rainiers are two games under .500 despite being plus-28 in runs (614-586). Tacoma's expected win-loss is 51-47, making them "unlucky" by three games.

