Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Salt Lake (7:05 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (38-39, 1-1) vs. Salt Lake Bees (38-38, 1-1)

Friday, June 30, 2023, 7:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Tommy Milone vs. RHP Cesar Valdez

I BELIEVE IT'S DUTCH: MLB veteran infielder Didi Gregorius has joined the Rainiers; his rights were acquired by Seattle from Laguna of the Mexican League on June 8. Gregorius homered 11x in only 26 GP to begin his season in Mexico. The Amsterdam native went 3-for-12 (4 GP) for Netherlands during the World Baseball Classic in March (4 BB, .438 OBP, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored). He also played in the 2017 WBC for Netherlands.

Gregorius is a veteran of 1,077 MLB games from 2012 through last season (CIN, AZ, NYY & PHI), and is one shy of 1,000 hits as a Major Leaguer. Tacoma will be his second PCL club; he played in 64 games with Reno (AZ) in 2013-14.

GONE BABY GONE: Tacoma has homered in eight straight games, one shy of their season-high (5/31 to 6/9). The Rainiers have hit two or more home runs in each of the eight games.

HIGHS & MARLOWE: Cade Marlowe reached base 6x on Saturday, going 5-for-5 with a walk (HR, 3 RBI) and a career-high three stolen bases. It was Tacoma's second five-hit game in little over a month (Zach DeLoach, 5/21 at ABQ, W, 6-4). It was Marlowe's second-career day with five knocks; he did so on 5/29/21 for Class A Modesto vs. Visalia (5-for-5), tripling twice while driving in four runs in a 16-5 Cal League win.

Marlowe has reached base in 11 consecutive games (since 6/16). He's batting .348 (16x46, 8 XBH, 3 HR, 7 RBI) and has tripled 2x during this stretch (8 BB, 1.140 OPS, 5 SB, 10 R).

STEALY MAN: Mason McCoy's 19 stolen bases lead the Rainiers and are tied for fifth-most in the Pacific Coast League; he has yet to be caught stealing this season. McCoy is already threatening his career-high of 22 steals, with the 2022 Rainiers (124 GP). Cooper Hummel is seventh in the PCL in swipes, with 18 (50 GP).

Tacoma's 104 steals (22 CS, 82.54%) are most in the PCL (Salt Lake, 103). Last season, Tacoma led all of Triple-A (by 13), with a franchise record 205 steals. The Rainiers have also allowed the most stolen bases in Triple-A, at 99 (Buffalo, 94).

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, Tacoma is carrying the second-highest OPS (.917) and OBP (.408) among Triple-A clubs (Reno leads in both categories). Tacoma's 62 home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A (Albuquerque, 59).

HUMMING ALONG: Tacoma super-utility man Cooper Hummel has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games, dating to June 11. Since 6/11 he's had two 3-walk games (6/20 & 6/22 at El Paso), and has drawn multiple walks 4x during this on base streak, and 13x over his 50 games with the Rainiers. His season on base percentage has risen 20 points (to .430) during this stretch (14 BB, .282 BA, .876 OPS).

LEAD-R-BOARD: Two games into the season's official second half, Rainiers INF Jake Scheiner is third in the PCL in home runs (19), RBI (64), and runs scored (59)...1B/C Cooper Hummel is tied for second in PCL walks (52) and has the fifth-highest OBP at .430...Scheiner (47) and OF Zach DeLoach (45) also rank top seven in PCL walks, as Tacoma leads all of Triple-A (*by 36*) with 448 walks (5.82 BB/game)...OF Cade Marlowe's six triples are tied for the Pacific Coast League lead.

RHP Darren McCaughan has the seventh-most strikeouts in the PCL (63 K, 71.1 IP)...RHP Matt Festa leads Triple-A in saves, with 12 (13 SVO). In 23 games with Tacoma (27.0 IP), Festa's ERA is 0.67 (2 ER). Triple-A hitters are batting a meager .103 vs. Festa (0.70 WHIP), who has also appeared in six MLB games this season (6.2 IP).

LOCALIZE IT: Two Puget Sound natives are on Salt Lake's roster...3B Jake Lamb (Seattle, Bishop Blanchet HS) and 1B Taylor Jones (Kent, Kentwood HS); Jones is currently on the injured list. Lamb (724 MLB games) played collegiately at the University of Washington, Jones (43 MLB games) played at Gonzaga.

Bees right-handed reliever Zack Weiss (15 MLB games) was a key member of Tacoma's 2021 championship club (30 G, 39.2 IP, 56 K).

AMERICAN HONEY: The current iteration of the Salt Lake Bees franchise joined the PCL in 1994, and has also been known as the "Buzz" and "Stingers" prior to Bees. The Tacoma Triple-A franchise is 381-369-1 against all teams from Salt Lake City, since 1960. The Tacoma Tigers (Oakland Athletics affiliate) played against the Buzz in 1994 (10-6), before the Rainiers era and Seattle Mariners affiliation began in 1995 (9-7).

