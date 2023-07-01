Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Salt Lake (6:05 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (39-39, 2-1) vs. Salt Lake Bees (38-39, 1-2)

Saturday, July 1, 2023, 6:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Kyle Hart vs. RHP Luis Ledo

I BELIEVE IT'S DUTCH: MLB veteran infielder Didi Gregorius has joined the Rainiers; his rights were acquired by Seattle from Laguna of the Mexican League on June 8. Gregorius homered 11x in only 26 GP to begin his season in Mexico. The Amsterdam native went 3-for-12 (4 GP) for Netherlands during the World Baseball Classic in March (4 BB, .438 OBP, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored). He also played in the 2017 WBC for Netherlands.

Gregorius is a veteran of 1,077 MLB games from 2012 through last season (CIN, AZ, NYY & PHI), and is one shy of 1,000 hits as a Major Leaguer. Tacoma will be his second PCL club; he played in 64 games with Reno (AZ) in 2013-14.

GONE BABY GONE: Tacoma has homered in nine straight games since June 20, matching their season-high (5/31-6/9). The Rainiers have hit two or more HR in each of the nine games. Tacoma's 64 home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A (ABQ, 60).

IT'S NOT HOW YOU START: The Rainiers have won two of three games to open the second half, despite being outscored 12-1 in the first inning since this homestand began on Wednesday.

HIGHS & MARLOWE: Tacoma outfielder Cade Marlowe has reached base in 12 consecutive games (since 6/16). He's batting .340 (17x50, 9 XBH, 4 HR, 8 RBI) and has tripled 2x during this stretch (9 BB, 1.161 OPS, 6 SB, 12 R).

HUMMING ALONG: Rainiers super-utility man Cooper Hummel has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games, dating to June 11. Since 6/11 he's had two 3-walk games (6/20 & 6/22 at El Paso), and has drawn multiple walks 4x during this on base streak, and 13x over his 51 games with the Rainiers. His season on base percentage has risen 17 points (to .427) during this stretch (14 BB, .279 BA, .870 OPS).

STEALY MAN: Mason McCoy's 20 stolen bases lead the Rainiers and are fifth-most in the Pacific Coast League; he has yet to be caught stealing this season. McCoy is already threatening his career-high of 22 steals, with the 2022 Rainiers (124 GP). Cooper Hummel is seventh in the PCL in swipes, with 18 (51 GP) and Cade Marlowe is eighth in the league with 17 pilfers (57 GP). Tacoma's 108 steals (23 CS, 82.44%) are most in the league (Salt Lake, 104). Last season, Tacoma led all of Triple-A (by 13), with a franchise record 205 stolen bases.

OUT OF DE PARK: Tacoma outfielder Zach DeLoach has homered in five of his last eight games, dating to June 20. He's driven in 10 runs since 6/20, and his slugging percentage has risen 42 points to .465 in this span. DeLoach's two-run shot in the sixth on Friday proved to be the game-winner in a 10-8 victory over Salt Lake. The three Rainiers homers last night (Scheiner, DeLoach, Marlowe) were each hit with two out.

YO...JAKE!: Rainiers INF Jake Scheiner hit his 20th home run in game #69 of his Triple-A debut on Friday. He's one shy of his career-high (21 HR), achieved at Double-A Arkansas last season over 127 games. Scheiner has homered 13x in home games, and is already threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season (1971) at Cheney Stadium. Garrett, an outfielder for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season homer record, with 43 (131 GP).

LEAD-R-BOARD: Three games into the PCL's official second half, Rainiers INF Jake Scheiner is third in the league in both home runs (20) and RBI (66); his 60 runs scored are tied for second-most...1B/C Cooper Hummel is tied for second in PCL walks (52)...Scheiner (47) and OF Zach DeLoach (46) also rank top seven in PCL walks, as Tacoma leads all of Triple-A (*by 37*) with 455 walks (5.83 BB/game)...OF Cade Marlowe's six triples are tied for the Pacific Coast League lead.

RHP Darren McCaughan has the eighth-most strikeouts in the PCL (63 K, 71.1 IP)...RHP Matt Festa leads Triple-A in saves, with 13 (14 SVO). In 24 games with Tacoma (29.0 IP), Festa's ERA is 0.62 (2 ER). Triple-A hitters are batting a meager .106 vs. Festa (0.76 WHIP).

RING REUNION: Two members of Salt Lake's active roster were significant contributors to the Rainiers' 2021 championship club. Bees right-hander Zack Weiss (15 career MLB games) appeared 30x for Tacoma that year, and struck out 56 batters over 39.2 IP. Infielder Kevin Padlo (26 career MLB games) was claimed by Seattle off waivers from Tampa Bay on 8/19/21, and finished the season with a flourish, hitting 8 HR over 22 games with Tacoma (.312, 20 RBI).

