Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Reno (6:05 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (9-22) @ Reno Aces (15-16)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 6:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, WA

LHP Justus Sheffield vs. RHP Ryne Nelson

SEA US HEALTHIER: Kyle Lewis (DH, 1-for-3, BB) and Sergio Romo (1.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) each appeared on MLB rehab assignment for Tacoma on Tuesday in the homestand opener vs. Reno, and looked close to a return to Seattle despite the 8-3 defeat. Tacoma Catcher Brian O'Keefe had a 3-for-3 day with a double and a run scored.

1B Zach Green hit a three-run homer in the second inning, the third consecutive game he's homered in dating to Saturday at Salt Lake. Green will attempt to be the first player to homer in four straight games played for Tacoma since Kevin Padlo did so between September 5-13 last season, around a call-up to the Mariners.

A pair of Reno Aces who spent time with the Rainiers last season, SS Jake Hager (2 RBI) and RF Braden Bishop (2-4, 2 R) were each big contributors in the visiting victory.

LOW CARD: Despite the Rainiers winning the division by five games over second-place Reno last season, at 80-120 (.400) since 2009, the Aces are by far Tacoma's worst matchup in that span, since the Reno franchise relocated from Tucson following the 2008 season. The Rainiers are 38-40 at home against the Aces all-time.

GET A KLEW: 2020 American League Rookie of the Year and Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is a week and five games into a Major League rehab assignment with the Rainiers (knee): He's 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers, six RBI, five runs scored and two walks thus far, with a 1.109 OPS (.409/.700). Lewis has DH'd five times, and played left field once.

When Lewis pulverized a solo home run in his first at-bat of the assignment on 5/3 at Salt Lake, he became the first player to homer in his first plate appearance with Tacoma since Jaycob Brugman, on 6/1/19 at El Paso.

THE REAL: Rainiers middle infielder and defensive wizard Mason McCoy is on a heater offensively as well; his double on Sunday extended his on-base streak to 14 games, and he's hit safely in 13 of those contests. His season-long hit streak was also extended to eight, tying Zach Green for Tacoma's longest this season. In those 14 games dating to April 20, McCoy is batting .296 (16-for-54), with two homers, eight RBI, five walks, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases. His OPS is .830 (.367/.463) during that stretch.

IT AIN'T EASY BEING...: Tacoma corner infielder Zach Green has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games dating to April 24, with four homers, a triple, two doubles, 15 RBI and an .879 OPS (.579 SLG), while scoring 10 times. His seven home runs lead the club, and tie him for fifth-most in the league. Green has the third-most RBI in the PCL, with 25 (tied with OKC's Kevin Pillar). He has the second-most extra-base hits in the league (15), and the fourth-most total bases (61). He's batting .298 since 4/24, and also is eighth in the PCL in slugging (.545).

MÁQUINA DE DOBLES: Rainiers utility man Erick Mejia is tied for sixth in the PCL in doubles with seven, alongside teammate Zach Green and six others. The pair are only two off the pace; Sugar Land's Pedro Leon leads the league with nine.

WALKMAN JUNIOR: With two more free passes on Friday night, Tacoma outfielder Steven Souza, Jr. has drawn 17 walks this season, tops on the Rainiers and tied for fifth in the PCL. Souza's OBP is .407 entering today's action, eighth-highest in the league, which also leads Tacoma's active roster among players who have appeared in at least 10 games. Souza .907 OPS also leads the Rainiers roster, among qualified players.

R SPEED: The Rainiers have stolen 49 bases in 31 games, and lead all of Triple-A in steals; Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) of the International League is second with 46. Caught only eight times as a club so far, the Rainiers are stealing bases at an .860 clip, while swiping 1.58 bags per game. Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall is second in the PCL in steals with 12 in 28 games played (Round Rock's Bubba Thompson has 16); last season, Wall had the third-most steals in the IL with 35, for Buffalo (Toronto).

Rainiers infielders Sam Haggerty (T-5th, 8 SB) and Erick Mejia (7th, 7 SB) are on the league leaderboard as well. It's a fast start to the season throughout the organization, as Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez currently leads the Major Leagues in steals, with 10.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2022

