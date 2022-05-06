Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Salt Lake (5:35 PT)

May 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (8-19) @ Salt Lake Bees (14-13)

Friday, May 6, 2022, 5:35 p.m. PT | Smith's Ballpark: Salt Lake City, UT

LHP Justus Sheffield vs. LHP Jose Suarez

A WINNING BUZZ: Salt Lake (City) is one of three current PCL member locales that the Tacoma franchise (est. 1960) has an all-time winning record against (366-355-1, since 1960); the others are Las Vegas (286-279, since 1983) and Round Rock (44-26, since 2005). During the Rainiers era and Seattle Mariners affiliation (since 1995), Tacoma is 193-211 against Salt Lake and their various nicknames and MLB affiliations.

GET A KLEW: 2020 American League Rookie of the Year and Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is three days and two games into a Major League rehab assignment with the Rainiers (knee): He's 3-for-7 with a homer, three RBI and a walk thus far. When he pulverized a solo home run in his first at-bat of the assignment on 5/3 at Salt Lake, he became the first player to homer in his first plate appearance with Tacoma since Jaycob Brugman, on 6/1/19 at El Paso.

GREEN'S DAY: Tacoma corner infielder Zach Green saw his club season-long eight-game hit streak snapped on Wednesday (0-2, 2 RBI), but drove in both Rainiers runs with sac flies. He's homered, tripled, doubled, scored five times and driven in eight runs in his last 10 games, hitting safely in nine. Green has the eighth-most RBI in the PCL, with 18. His 45 total bases rank 11th.

RUN OF SAM (& HAM): Through the first nine games of this road trip, Rainiers infielder Sam Haggerty is 13-for-33 (.394) with two homers, two doubles and 10 RBI (5 R, 2 SB)...not far behind is outfielder Billy Hamilton, who is 10-for-25 (.400, 4 RBI, BB) with five runs scored and two stolen bases on the trip. Haggerty has lifted his average to .313, tied for ninth in the PCL.

MÁQUINA DE DOBLES: Rainiers utility man Erick Mejia is tied for fifth in the PCL in doubles, with seven. He's only one off the pace; there's a four-way tie between Alex De Goti and Pedro Leon (Sugar Land) and Alek Thomas and Stone Garret (Reno) with eight.

EXPLORING FOR HITS: Rainiers starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon is currently holding down the fifth-lowest batting average against in the PCL (.202); the right-hander has allowed only 17 hits over 23.0 IP thus far.

R SPEED: The Rainiers have stolen 43 bases in 27 games, and lead all of Triple-A in steals; Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) of the International League is second with 41. Caught only eight times as a club so far, the Rainiers are stealing bases at an 84% success rate, while swiping 1.6 bags per game. Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall is tied for the PCL lead in steals, with 10.

Rainiers infielders Sam Haggerty and Erick Mejia are tied for sixth on the circuit with seven steals apiece. It's a fast start to the year throughout the organization, as Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez led the Major Leagues - by two - with nine stolen bases entering today's action.

UNI WATCH: The 2022 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top: Home white (3-4), red (2-7), navy blue (1-2), road grey (1-2), "La Familia de Tacoma" (1-2, Copa de la Diversion), "Fauxback" (0-2, Throwback Weekend). After three road appearances, Tacoma will wear their "Copa" uniforms for the first time this season at Cheney Stadium on May 28 vs. Las Vegas.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.