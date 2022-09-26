Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (6:05 PT)

Three games remain in the 2022 Triple-A season.

Tacoma Rainiers (72-75) at Reno Aces (82-63)

Monday, September 26, 2022, 6:05 p.m. PT | Greater Nevada Field: Reno, NV

RHP Darren McCaughan vs. LHP Tyler Holton

TURN-R-OUND: Tacoma began this season 9-23 (through May 11), but is 63-52 since. The Rainiers' low-water mark was 16 games under .500 at 28-44 on June 28. They're 44-31 since, 34-24 post-break and 42-31 in the second half.

A REAL (MCCOY) GOOD YEAR: With his 20th homer of the season in the first inning on Thursday, shortstop Mason McCoy achieved the first 20/20 season with Tacoma (21 stolen bases) not only during the "Rainiers" era and Seattle affiliation (since 1995), but in Tacoma's Triple-A history as well (since 1960).

IN-CADE-ABLE: Mariners/Rainiers outfield prospect Cade Marlowe is one RBI shy of consecutive 20/20 seasons with 100 runs driven in. Marlowe was the Seattle Mariners Minor League Player of The Year in 2021 (Ken Griffey, Jr. Award), after homering 26 times (24 SB) with 107 RBI over 106 games split between Class A Modesto, High-A Everett and one game with Tacoma. Over 120 games with Double-A Arkansas this season and 10 with the Rainiers, Marlowe sits at 23 home runs and 42 stolen bases (99 RBI). Marlowe hit his first three career Triple-A homers in three consecutive games, September 21-23 at home against Round Rock.

I'M DREW (DA BA DEE): Including his walk-off grand slam on Wednesday and another homer on Friday, Rainiers infielder Drew Ellis is batting .394 (13-for-33) over his last nine games with five home runs (10 RBI, 9 R, 7 BB, SB). Ellis is OPSing 1.379 (.500/.879) over his last 40 plate appearances, reaching base safely in all nine games; he's drawn five walks his last two games.

STEALY MAN: The Rainiers lead Triple-A (by 14) with 202 stolen bases. At 50 steals, Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall leads all Triple-A players, and has the most for Tacoma in a season during the Seattle Mariners affiliation era (since 1995). Wall's previous career-high was 38 SB in 2018. Only Jimmy Sexton (56 SB, 1981 Tacoma Tigers, Oakland A's affiliate) has more steals in a single season in franchise history.

SEA US RISE: With the selection of catcher Luis Torrens back to the Major League roster on Wednesday, 28 players have been promoted from Tacoma to Seattle this season. In 2021, that number was 24, beginning with RHP J.T. Chargois and ending with INF Kevin Padlo. RHP Matt Koch was this season's first MLB promotion from the Rainiers, selected on April 13.

THE OPEN-R: The Rainiers are 18-8 in series-opening games this season, and 11-2 in road series openers. 25% of Tacoma's 72 wins have come in a game one.

COULDN'T ROLL ME A SEVEN: While Tacoma's all-time results against Reno since their entry into the PCL (2009) have been a struggle (88-129), the Rainiers have won 18 of their last 30 games at Greater Nevada Field. 8-10 against the Aces this year, a three-game sweep would not only see Tacoma finish the season at .500, but would give them just their second season-series win against Reno. The first didn't come until last season (14-10, Rainiers).

LEAD-R-BOARD: Upon his latest recall to Seattle on September 21, outfielder Jarred Kelenic ranked sixth or better in the PCL in average (.295), slugging (.557) and OPS (.922). His 32 doubles are currently tied for third-most in the league, his 53 extra-base hits tied for seventh despite not joining the Rainiers until mid-May (86 GP). An objectively incredible 51% of Kelenic's 104 hits with Tacoma this season went for extra bases (18 HR, 3 triples).

With five punchouts last Tuesday during a quality start (7.0 IP, ER), Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan took over the league lead in strikeouts, with 137. He currently leads the PCL in both games started (27, tied) and innings pitched (148.1). His 1.16 WHIP is second-lowest among qualified pitchers in the notoriously offensive Pacific Coast League.

Rainiers relievers Nick Ramirez and Patrick Weigel are tied for the fourth-most appearances in the league, with 53 apiece. Ramirez leads the PCL with 16 saves (by three), in 19 opportunities.

THAT TIME OF YEAR: Prior to Sunday's home finale, four players were presented with annual team awards, as decided by the Rainiers front office and coaching staff...

Most Valuable Player: Erick Mejia

Hitter of The Year: Jarred Kelenic

Pitcher of The Year: Nick Ramirez

Defensive Player of The Year: Mason McCoy

UNI WATCH: The 2022 Tacoma Rainiers have the following win-loss record by uniform top: White (22-18), red (23-27), navy blue (9-8), road grey (10-8), "Familia de Tacoma" (7-7, Copa de la Diversion), specialty auction (1-7).

