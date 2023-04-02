Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at OKC (12:05 PT)

RHP Taylor Dollard will make his Triple-A debut this afternoon. Last season at Double-A Arkansas, he led all of Minor League Baseball with 16 winning decisions (by 2).

Tacoma's home opener at Cheney Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 at 6:05 PT vs. Reno.

Tacoma Rainiers (1-1) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-1)

Sunday, April 2, 2023, 12:05p.m. PT | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark: Oklahoma City, OK

RHP Taylor Dollard vs. LHP Robbie Erlin

SEA US RISE: On the respective second and third day of each club's season Saturday, left-handed reliever Gabe Speier was recalled and became the first Tacoma to Seattle promotion of 2023. Last season, 29 players were moved to the Mariners from the Rainiers in some fashion, beginning with RHP Matt Koch on April 13, and ending with catcher Brian O'Keefe on Sept. 30. Speier has not yet pitched for Tacoma.

RUNNIN' RAINIERS: A season ago, Tacoma led all of Triple-A Baseball in stolen bases (by 13), with a franchise record 205. Through the first two games of this campaign, the Rainiers stand as the only PCL club with four swipes. Jose Caballero stole successfully on opening night Friday; Evan White, Zach DeLoach and Delino DeShields each pilfered a bag Saturday. Tacoma's been caught just once.

HEY ROOKIE: One third of Friday's Rainiers lineup made its Triple-A debut, and reached base a combined 10 times in the 14-8 season-opening victory at OKC. Jake Scheiner (LF) was 2-for-5 (solo HR, BB, 3 R), Zach DeLoach (RF) was 2-for-4 (BB, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R), Jose Caballero (2B) was 1-for-2 (2 BB, HBP, 3-RBI 2B, R).

AND THEY SAY...: Manager John Russell makes his Tacoma debut by coming home again. Born in Oklahoma City (1/5/61), Russell also played three seasons at the University of Oklahoma (1980-82) before being the 13th overall pick in the 1982 draft by Philadelphia. Russell, a veteran of 448 MLB games, also played briefly for the OKC franchise in 1990 (six games), then known as the 89ers and Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers (American Association). On 6/11/90, Russell caught Nolan Ryan's sixth career no-hitter, with Texas winning 5-0 at Oakland (hit solo homer).

TIMES CHANGE: In 2022, the Rainiers went 17-19 outside of the Pacific time zone, including a 4-2 mark in their only visit to Oklahoma City from September 6-11. This season, Tacoma will return to OKC a second time from Sept. 12-17.

ON THE WONG SIDE: Rainiers infielder Kean Wong, the younger brother of Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong, was a frequent thorn in Tacoma's side as a member of the Salt Lake Bees (LAA) the last two seasons. Wong was a .352 hitter against Tacoma in 2021 and 2022 (50-for-142). Kean signed with Seattle on 2/18/23.

DO IT FOR THE SONICS: Oklahoma City is one of the four current PCL locales that the Tacoma franchise (est. 1960) has an all-time winning record against. The Tacoma Giants/Cubs/Twins/Yankees/Tugs/Tigers/Rainiers are 85-84 vs. OKC (since 1963), 294-289 vs. Las Vegas (since 1983), 50-29 vs. Round Rock (since 2005) and 378-364-1 vs. Salt Lake (since 1960).

A REAL MCCOY GOOD YEAR: With 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases last season, returning Rainiers shortstop Mason McCoy achieved Tacoma's first 20/20 season not only during the "Rainiers" era and Seattle Mariners affiliation (since 1995), but in Tacoma's Triple-A history as well (since 1960). Cheney Stadium opened for PCL Baseball with the Tacoma Giants in '60.

