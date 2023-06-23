Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at El Paso (5:35 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (35-37) at El Paso Chihuahuas (31-41)

Friday, June 23, 2023, 5:35p.m. PT | Southwest University Park: El Paso, TX

LHP Tommy Milone vs. RHP Pedro Avila

TREY-LOR TRAMMELL: OF Taylor Trammell's three home runs (5 RBI) in last night's 8-6 victory was the fourth 3-HR game for the Rainiers in a calendar year. On April 21 of this season, also vs. El Paso (at Cheney Stadium), Mike Ford went yard 3x (8 RBI) in a 10-2 win. Twice in three days last July, Brian O'Keefe (7/2 vs. Salt Lake) and Zach Green (7/4 at Reno) each homered 3x in a pair of Tacoma wins.

Trammell, who was nearly a Chihuahua, was instead traded to Seattle by San Diego in the infamous seven-player deal on 8/31/20. In 14 career games against El Paso (since 2021), Trammell is a .365 hitter (19x52), with eight extra-base hits (5 HR) and 16 runs driven in.

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, Tacoma is carrying the second-highest OPS (.922) and OBP (.412) among Triple-A clubs (Reno leads both). Tacoma's 54 home runs with at least one runner on are tied for second-most in Triple-A with Las Vegas (Albuquerque, 56).

HALFWAY HOME: As the final week of the first half continues, 13 players currently on Tacoma's active 28-man roster were on the opening day roster (March 31 at OKC): RHPs Nolan Blackwood, Darren McCaughan, Riley O'Brien, Jose Rodriguez and Taylor Williams...LHPs Tommy Milone and Blake Weiman...INFs Mason McCoy, Colin Moran, Jake Scheiner and Pat Valaika...OF Zach DeLoach...catcher Brian O'Keefe. Five players on the Rainiers' opening day roster are currently on Seattle's 26-man MLB roster: LHP Gabe Speier (since 4/1), RHP Justin Topa (since 4/9), INF Jose Caballero (since 4/15), LHP Tayler Saucedo (since 4/18) and 1B/DH Mike Ford (since 6/2).

WHEN WERE YOU THERE AGAIN?: Four alums of Saugus (CA) High School have reached the Major Leagues, including today's Rainiers starting pitcher, southpaw Tommy Milone. All four have played for Seattle: LHP Shawn Barton (1992), RHP Roger Salkeld (1993-94), INF Zach Vincej (2018) and Milone (2019, 2022-23). Salkeld pitched 4x (3 GS) for the 1995 Rainiers, during the first year of the franchise's affiliation with the Mariners.

SPENT A MONTH THERE ONE NIGHT: The Rainiers are playing at El Paso for the first time since September 2021; on 9/18/21 they clinched the PCL Championship (née "Triple-A West") with a 7-3 win over the Chihuahuas. There were no Triple-A playoffs that year, canceled in the aftermath of a delayed Opening Day (COVID-19 pandemic- May 6). A 120-game regular season champion was crowned in lieu of a postseason, and it was Tacoma (73-47). It was the sixth championship in franchise history (since 1960), joining the '61 Giants, '69 Cubs, '78 Yankees, '01 Rainiers and '10 Rainiers.

In the ninth inning of the clincher on 9/18/21, Taylor Trammell tripled into the left field gap with the bases loaded, putting Tacoma ahead 6-3 en route to victory.

DOGGONE FAMILIAR: A pair of everyday players for El Paso had similar roles on the 2021 Tacoma championship team. Third baseman Jantzen Witte was named '21 Rainiers club MVP by the coaching staff and front office, batting .299 with 19 home runs over 105 GP; Witte hit .325 at Cheney Stadium that season. Outfielder Luis Liberato was Tacoma's Defensive Player of The Year in 2021, and made his Major League debut with San Diego last September (9/10 vs. LAD). Liberato also has the Rainiers' most recent pinch-hit home run (7/31/21 at Las Vegas).

During this series, Witte is 7x12 (.583), 5 XBH (2 HR), 1.948 OPS. Liberato is 5x10, 3 XBH (1 HR), 1.615 OPS, with an outfield assist on Tuesday.

A REAL MCCOY GOOD STRETCH: Rainiers infielder Mason McCoy has reached base safely in 22 of his last 24 games (since May 24). He's batting .315 during this stretch (28x89, 20 RBI) with 10 XBH (3 HR). McCoy's on base percentage during his last 24 games is .406 (.900 OPS), thanks to drawing 14 walks.

STEALY MAN: Mason McCoy's 19 stolen bases lead the Rainiers and are tied for fourth-most in the Pacific Coast League; he has yet to be caught stealing this season. McCoy is already threatening his career-high of 22 steals, with the 2022 Rainiers (124 GP). Cooper Hummel is sixth in the PCL in swipes, with 18 (46 GP). Tacoma's 94 SB (22 CS, 81.03%) lead the league (Salt Lake, 90). Last season, Tacoma led all of Triple-A (by 13), with a franchise record 205 steals. The Rainiers have also allowed the most stolen bases in Triple-A (92, tied with Buffalo).

