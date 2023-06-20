Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at El Paso (5:35 PT)

June 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (34-35) at El Paso Chihuahuas (29-40)

Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 5:35p.m. PT | Southwest University Park: El Paso, TX

RHP Marcus Walden vs. LHP Ryan Weathers

SPENT A MONTH THERE ONE NIGHT: The Rainiers are playing at El Paso for the first time since September 2021; on 9/18/21 they clinched the PCL Championship (née "Triple-A West") with a 7-3 win over the Chihuahuas. There were no Triple-A playoffs that year, canceled in the aftermath of a delayed Opening Day (COVID-19 pandemic- May 6). A 120-game regular season champion was crowned in lieu of a postseason, and it was Tacoma (73-47). It was the sixth championship in franchise history (since 1960), joining the '61 Giants, '69 Cubs, '78 Yankees, '01 Rainiers and '10 Rainiers.

In the ninth inning of the clincher on 9/18/21, Taylor Trammell tripled into the left field gap with the bases loaded, putting Tacoma ahead 6-3 en route to victory.

DOGGONE FAMILIAR: A pair of everyday players for El Paso had similar roles on the 2021 Tacoma championship team. Third baseman Jantzen Witte was named '21 Rainiers club MVP by the coaching staff and front office, batting .299 with 19 home runs over 105 GP; Witte hit .325 at Cheney Stadium that season. Outfielder Luis Liberato was Tacoma's Defensive Player of The Year in 2021, and made his Major League debut with San Diego last September (9/10 vs. LAD). Liberato also has the Rainiers' most recent pinch-hit home run (7/31/21 at Las Vegas).

El Paso INF Tim Lopes played for Tacoma for a lone season in 2019 (95 GP .302, 10 HR, 26 SB). He's the most recent player to hit four doubles in a game for the Rainiers (4/20/19 at ABQ.)

A REAL MCCOY GOOD STRETCH: Rainiers shortstop Mason McCoy has hit safely in 18 of his last 21 games (since 5/24), reaching base safely in 19. He's batting .333 during this stretch (26x78, 20 RBI) with 10 XBH (3 HR). McCoy's on base percentage during his last 21 games is .413 (.951 OPS), thanks to drawing 11 walks.

STEALY MAN: Mason McCoy's 19 stolen bases lead the Rainiers and are tied for third-most in the Pacific Coast League; he has yet to be caught stealing this season. McCoy is already threatening his career-high of 22 steals, with the 2022 Rainiers (124 GP). Cooper Hummel is seventh in the PCL in swipes, with 16 (43 GP). Tacoma's 89 SB (21 CS, 80.91%) lead the league (Salt Lake, 88 SB). Last season, Tacoma led all of Triple-A (by 13), with a franchise record 205 stolen bases.

HALFWAY HOME: As the final week of the first half commences, 13 players currently on Tacoma's active 28-man roster were on the opening day roster (3/31 @ OKC): RHPs Nolan Blackwood, Darren McCaughan, Riley O'Brien, Jose Rodriguez and Taylor Williams...LHPs Tommy Milone and Blake Weiman...INFs Mason McCoy, Colin Moran, Jake Scheiner and Pat Valaika...OF Zach DeLoach...catcher Brian O'Keefe. Five players on the Rainiers' opening day roster are currently on Seattle's 26-man MLB roster: LHP Gabe Speier (since 4/1), RHP Justin Topa (since 4/9), INF Jose Caballero (since 4/15), LHP Tayler Saucedo (since 4/18) and 1B/DH Mike Ford (since 6/2).

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, Tacoma is carrying the second-highest OPS (.903) and OBP (.410) among Triple-A clubs (Reno leads both). Tacoma's 48 home runs with at least one runner on are fifth-most in Triple-A (3rd in PCL; Las Vegas and Albuquerque).

JUST R LUCK: Based on runs scored/allowed (Rainiers are +5 at 428-423), Tacoma (34-35) is technically "unlucky" by one game thus far; they should be a game over .500, according to the "Pythagorean win-loss" equation.

GRAND OPENING, GRAND CLOSING: Tacoma is 25-14 in series openers since last season began (primarily six-game series). The Rainiers were 18-9 in series openers in 2022, which accounted for 25% of their win total (72-78).

After dropping their first three series finales this season, the Rainiers have won seven of their last nine to conclude a set. Tacoma's 2023 combined record in fifth and sixth games of a series is 14-7 (7-4 on Sunday).

ADIOS: This week at El Paso will be the second conclusion of a season-series in 2023 for the Rainiers; Sunday's loss settled their year with Albuquerque (6-6). All 12 of Tacoma's games vs. Sugar Land will be in the second half, beginning on August 1. This series also concludes the first half; Tacoma will begin the second at home vs. Salt Lake on June 28 at Cheney Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.