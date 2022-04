Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at ABQ (5:35 PT)

April 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (3-7) @ Albuquerque Isotopes (4-6)

Saturday, April 16, 2022, 5:35 p.m. PT | Isotopes Park: Albuquerque, NM

RHP Darren McCaughan (0-1, 8.10) vs. RHP Ryan Feltner (0-0, 3.60)

RAKING BAD: The Rainiers scratched out a season-low three hits in a nine-inning game on Friday at Albuquerque, losing their third straight on this trip by a 5-2 final. Joe Odom did homer for the second time of this series, a solo shot to the left field alley in the seventh, which traveled an estimated 452 feet.

RHP Penn Murfee was again superb out of the Tacoma bullpen, striking out two in a 1-2-3 inning; in four appearances and 7.0 IP thus far, Murfee has struck out 10 and allowed only one hit without allowing a run (one save).

ELEVATE TO CELEBRATE: Despite an 11-8 Rainiers loss on Thursday, the game was filled with stellar individual performances and 2022 firsts for Tacoma. Mike Ford (solo HR, 2 RBI) had the first Rainiers 4-hit game, while Kevin Padlo had Tacoma's first 2-HR game of this campaign (solo, 2-run). Leading off the sixth inning, Ford and Padlo teamed up to hit home runs on consecutive pitches, the first back-to-back Rainiers jacks this season. Donnie Walton, who was on base four times with three hits and a walk, legged out the first Tacoma triple of 2022 in the third inning. Forrest Wall (3-for-5, SB) scored three times, matching Ford on Wednesday as the only Rainiers to do so thus far. Ford is 9-for-17 with a HR, double, 3 RBI, 7 R and 2 BB over the first four games of this road trip.

"COOK" CALL: When the Seattle Mariners selected the contract of RHP Matt Koch (pronounced "cook") on Wednesday, he became the first Major League call-up from Tacoma in 2022. (RHP Casey Sadler to the 60-Day IL created the 40-man roster spot, RHP Sergio Romo went on the 10-Day IL to necessitate the transaction). It will be Koch's first MLB action since 2019 and his first with an organization other than the Arizona Diamondbacks; he has 125.1 big league innings with the Dbacks from 2016-19. Koch spent 2020 with the Yakult Swallows in Nippon Professional Baseball (Japanese Major Leagues), and last season with Triple-A Columbus (Cleveland).

Koch threw an immaculate inning on opening day (April 5 vs. Salt Lake at Cheney Stadium), striking out the side on nine pitches. He had appeared twice for the Rainiers (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K). Koch worked a scoreless inning in his Mariners debut last night (1 H, 0 BB, 1 K), in an 11-1 win over Houston at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

DEFINITELY CALL IT A COMEBACK: The Rainiers' rally from seven runs down in game seven of the season on Tuesday at Albuquerque (trailed 8-1 after four innings) surpassed their largest comeback during all of last season. Tacoma erased a six-run deficit on June 15, 2021 at home against Sacramento; and like Tuesday, the final score of that game was also 10-9 in 10 innings.

TIM THE 'TOPE: Tacoma Rainiers first-year manager Tim Federowicz is skippering his first road series in the ballpark he appeared most in as a player. As a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, Federowicz played 239 games for Albuquerque between 2011 and 2014, while being summoned to the Majors in each of those four seasons, for a total of 89 games with L.A.

Federowicz played 116 career games in Albuquerque, batting .335 (142-for-424) with 22 home runs and 90 RBI. Overall as an Isotope, he hit .320 (279-for-873) with 39 HR and 166 RBI, appearing in more games for ABQ than any other franchise during his 13-season playing career. Federowicz played 26 games against Tacoma in his career with the Isotopes, El Paso, Iowa, Sacramento, Fresno and Nashville.

BACK TO SCHOOL: It's a homecoming of sorts for Rainiers infielder Sam Haggerty, an alum of the University of New Mexico baseball program. Tuesday was Haggerty's first pro game at Isotopes Park, which sits across the street from the UNM athletics complex and their baseball field; the Lobos did play some games at the Triple-A facility during his time there. In three seasons at UNM (2013-15) before being drafted in the 24th round by Cleveland in 2015, Haggerty batted .311 (179-for-575) in 146 games. He was selected a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American and was Mountain West Conference Co-Freshman of the Year in 2013. Haggerty was also named First Team All-MWC in 2014. He's played in 59 MLB games with the Mariners and Mets since his debut in 2019 and last season.

UNI WATCH: The 2022 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top: Home white (2-2), red (1-2), pullover navy blue (0-1), road grey (0-2). "Throwback Weekend" is upcoming at Cheney Stadium; be on the lookout for "faux-back" uniforms for the games on April 23-24 vs. Sugar Land, which will imagine what the Rainiers brand might have looked like on field in the 1960s.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2022

