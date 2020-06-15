Tacoma Rainiers and Tacoma Defiance Extending "R Hat R City" to Donate Portion of Hat Sales to the Tacoma Urban League

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers and Tacoma Defiance (We R Tacoma) are extending their "R Hat R City" program, and will be contributing $5 from all team-licensed hat sales to the Tacoma Urban League beginning today.

The Tacoma Urban League's mission is "to assist African Americans and other underserved urban residents in the achievement of social equality and economic independence." Through a variety of programs, the Tacoma Urban League serves thousands of community members and students each year in the Puget Sound Region, and has been "devoted to empowering African Americans and other disenfranchised groups to enter the economic and social mainstream" since 1968.

Tacoma Rainiers and Tacoma Defiance hats, along with other merchandise, can currently be purchased in-store and online from the We R Tacoma Team Store. The We R Tacoma Team Store at Cheney Stadium is now open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT with social distancing guidelines.

More information about R Hat R City can be found at WeRTacoma.com/RHatRCity.

Direct donations can be made to the Tacoma Urban League at TheTacomaUrbanLeague.org/Donate.

