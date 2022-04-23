Tacoma Drops Third Straight to Sugar Land on Saturday

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-12) lost a third consecutive game on Saturday afternoon and evening at Cheney Stadium, as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-10) limited the home side to only five hits en route to a 4-2 final score.

Sam Haggerty yanked a solo homer to right field as the second batter of the home first, his second long ball this season. In the second inning, Erick Mejia doubled, and scored on a two-out RBI single courtesy of Mason McCoy. That would be all on offense for the Rainiers however, on a day they struck out 15 times, equaling a season-high.

Sugar Land scored twice in the second during a seven-batter inning, punctuated by a two-out, two-run single off the bat of Alex De Goti. The Space Cowboys un-tied a 2-2 game in the sixth, when Scott Manea also stroked a 2-RBI knock, scoring Michael Papierski (walk) and Franklin Barreto (double), to wrap the day's scoring.

Tacoma's bullpen continues to be a bright spot though, as Seattle Mariners 40-man roster RHP Wyatt Mills needed only 18 pitches (12 strikes) to work 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings (1 K). Lefty Danny Young worked a scoreless ninth inning as well, with a strikeout.

Space Cowboys righty Peter Solomon logged 5.0 IP for the winning decision: 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.

The series will conclude on Sunday at Cheney Stadium with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch. Right-handers Asher Wojciechowski (Tacoma) and J.P. France (Sugar Land) are the scheduled starters.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

