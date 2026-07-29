Tacoma Defiance Signs Midfielders Jared Ríos and Matthew Bell

Published on July 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed midfielders Jared Ríos and Matthew Bell to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Terms of the deals were not disclosed. Ríos has spent his playing career in his native Costa Rica and is currently with the senior Costa Rica National Team for the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games. Bell spent last season in Jamaica following two years in Real Salt Lake's organization.

"We're excited to add Jared and Matthew to our club because they each bring qualities that will strengthen our group," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "Jared is a talented young player who has already gained valuable experience with Costa Rica at the international level, and we're excited to help him continue his development. Matthew is a skilled player with a unique profile who already has experience in our league at various levels, and we believe he'll make an immediate impact while continuing to grow within our pathway."

Ríos, 21, began his professional career with AD Municipal Liberia of Costa Rica's topflight, making 42 appearances (30 starts) from 2024-2026 and playing over 2,600 minutes in all competitions. He made 21 appearances in the 2024-2025 season in all competitions, including starting 17 matches during the Primera División Apertura and Clausura regular-season campaigns. He started six matches in the 2025-2026 season and two during the 2025-2026 Clausura playoffs, in addition to eight appearances (seven starts) during the 2025-2026 Copa de Costa Rica. The Liberia, Costa Rica native also has four appearances for Costa Rica at the U-21 level, helping the country win the gold medal at the Central American Games, with Ríos appearing in all four of Costa Rica's matches.

"Matthew is a creative attacking midfielder that can create chances and impact game with his skillset, has experience on professional level and can contribute right away," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Paulo Nagamura. "Jared also has plenty of experience in the Costa Rica topflight. He is a box-to-box midfielder, ball winner and a dynamic prospect that can help us solidify our midfield."

Bell, 23, most recently played for Portmore United FC of the Jamaica Premier League, making five appearances (one start) in all competitions. Prior to his time in Jamaica, Bell was drafted 16th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake, signing with the club in February 2024. He made one appearance for RSL in 2024, debuting against Portland on July 13, 2024. The winger also made 20 appearances (15 starts) for MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs, tallying four goals and one assist. He was then loaned to Tulsa FC of the USL Championship in September of 2024, making seven appearances for the Oklahoma side. He made five more appearances for Real Monarchs in 2025 before joining Portmore.

Prior to being drafted by Real Salt Lake, the Kingston, Jamaica native played two years collegiately at Marshall University. He earned 2023 SunBelt Conference Player of the Year and SBC Offensive Player of the Year following a 10-goal, 12-assist season.

Following a 2-1 home win over Colorado Rapids 2, Tacoma Defiance hosts Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, August 1 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / One Football, MLSNEXTPro.com).

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs midfielders Jared Ríos and Matthew Bell to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on July 29, 2026. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Full Name: Jared Ríos

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 159

Hometown: Liberia, Costa Rica

Date of Birth: June 24, 2005 in Liberia, Costa Rica

Nationality: Costa Rica

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on July 29, 2026

Full Name: Matthew Bell

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica

Date of Birth: August 27, 2002 in Kingston, Jamaica

Nationality: Jamaica

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on July 29, 2026







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