Taco Truck Throwdown to Return October 23

March 9, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies have announced plans to bring their nationally recognized Taco Truck Throwdown back to Chukchansi Park after a one-year hiatus. The beloved taco event returns with a new, community-based format featuring smaller, "Taco Tour" qualifying events leading up to the finale, Taco Truck Throwdown 10, on Saturday, Oct. 23.

By taking the Throwdown on the road with the Taco Tour, the well-known event will be transformed into a multi-date micro-festival of smaller, pop-up events in line with the times. The tour gives more trucks the chance to participate, allows more areas of town to be included, and better controls attendance as things ramp up to Oct. 23. The Taco Truck Throwdown Tour will give more people the opportunity to experience some of the best tacos in the Central Valley while connecting with a wider community of taco lovers.

"The Taco Truck Throwdown re-imagined is the perfect way to give even more people the chance to try the most tasty, authentic tacos in Fresno!" said City of Fresno Mayor, Jerry Dyer. "Not only will more taco trucks be able to take part in the traveling event - more neighborhoods will be featured, and residents will get to experience what amazing tacos our city has to offer! I will be first in line for this 'Taco Tour'!!"

Early-bird tickets for Taco Truck Throwdown 10 are available for $27 at FresnoTacos.com and guarantees access to this Central California tradition. Additional details about Taco Truck Throwdown 10 -- including potential entertainment and Health and Safety guidelines -- will be announced as we monitor state and local health restrictions.

"We know that there is a buzz around this event every year and it has grown more and more since we put out our baseball schedule a few weeks ago," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies president. "By putting tickets to Taco Truck Throwdown on sale now, we hope to provide even more of a light at the end of the tunnel by safely putting on one of the best-known events in the Central Valley."

Grizzlies fans and taco lovers can look forward to monthly announcements and updates about the event leading into October. For all the latest news, fans of the team can visit FresnoGrizzlies.com or follow the organization on social media at @FresnoGrizzlies.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from March 9, 2021

Taco Truck Throwdown to Return October 23 - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.