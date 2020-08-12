T-Mobile Presents Movie Nights at FirstEnergy Stadium

August 12, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





The Reading Fightin Phils are proud to host movie nights at the ballpark this summer! The organization will feature an outdoor theater experience with showings of blockbuster films on the massive 30' x 60' video board.

On Friday, August 21st, "A League of Their Own" (PG) will be playing. The movie is a "1992 American sports comedy-drama film that tells a fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. It has strong messages of teamwork, compassion, and it offers relatable characters who throw fastballs right through the gender stereotypes of their day."

On Friday, August 28th the movie will be "Frozen II" (PG). "Set three years after the events of the first film, the story follows Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven who embark on a journey beyond their kingdom of Arendelle in order to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers and save their kingdom after a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa."

Due to safety guidelines space is limited, so you must pre-purchase a $2 pass. Fans will be able to sit in the stands at America's Classic Ballpark and watch the movies on the video board! Visit bit.ly/3fQbvVH to register. Gates will open at 6:30 and the movie will begin at approximately 7:45. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

The R-Phils are committed to bringing exciting events to the ballpark this summer and fall. Please join us for family-friendly movie nights on the big screen thanks to T-Mobile! For all information about the movie nights and any event at FirstEnergy Stadium please visit rphils.com/events.

FirstEnergy stadium is the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the home of the Reading Fightin Phils. The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc. and PSECU!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 12, 2020

T-Mobile Presents Movie Nights at FirstEnergy Stadium - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.