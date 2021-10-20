T-Mobile and the R-Phils Celebrate First Responders Day

The Reading Fightin Phils are partnering up with T-Mobile to commemorate National First Responders Day. On Thursday, October 28, they will host a FREE lunch at FirstEnergy Stadium for all first responders in the area.

From 11:45AM-2PM, T-Mobile will be providing a FREE lunch to support our police, firefighters, and other first responders in the area. Food will be provided by a local food truck at the ballpark thanks to Gourmand Café. Gourmand's food truck specializes in artisan street food for all different types of eaters to enjoy.

To register for the free lunch, please RSVP at this link: https://forms.gle/FDimTy61n8XpYWex9. T- Mobile will also be on hand with giveaways and a prize entry to win a $100 Door Dash Gift Card!

They want to use this opportunity to thank first responders for their service and provide some great local food to enjoy!

The R-Phils express this same sentiment about celebrating first responders for their hard efforts and caring energy. Front office member, Anthony Pignetti appreciates their attention and commitment to the community. "First Responders often put us in front of themselves," Pignetti said. "I am looking forward to this event to thank them for their continued strength and compassion.

For all information about this lunch and all events at FirstEnergy Stadium please visit rphils.com/events.

FirstEnergy Stadium is the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the home of the Reading Fightin Phils. The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

