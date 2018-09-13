T-Bones Return Home for Championship Series
September 13, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release
KANSAS CITY - Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones return home with their best-of-five-games American Association Championship Series with the St. Paul Saints, a series currently tied at 1-1. The T-Bones are set for a playoff edition full of all the Fun...Well Done! Friday night the pre-game festivities will include the Falcons Skydivers, and all games this weekend will feature $1.50 hot dogs and $1.50 beers. All tickets are priced at $8.00, and there is also a special on suite tickets, priced at $10.00 (minimum purchase of 15)- That and so much more Fun...Well Done, all starting Friday at 7:05pm. Join us at the ballpark where parking is always FREE! All games are played at T-Bones Stadium 1800 Village West Parkway in KCK.
The T-Bones beat Sioux City in the best-of-five-games Southern Division Series with a win last Sunday in Iowa. Then they hit the road and won the opener in St. Paul, 11-4, but dropped game two, 6-0. The T-Bones are in the post-season Championship series for the first time since 2010, when they were members of the Northern League, after posting a franchise best 62-37 record this season. The T-Bones are led by American Association Manager of the Year Joe Calfapietra, with a roster full of the top talent in independent baseball. Fans will also have a chance to see first base coach and Kansas City legend Frank White.
T-BONES OPPONENTS
ST. PAUL SAINTS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15thAND (if necessary) SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th- 7:05 pm
Family Fun...Well Done Fridays with Falcon Skydiving Team pregame fly-in! Former Olathe Northwest High School standout, Kansas State baseball alum, Seattle Mariner and T-Bones star player in 2015 and 2016 Nate Tenbrink will throw out the first pitch.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th-7:05 pm
War Horses for Veterans will be honoring five Vietnam Veterans and the Kansas City Comets soccer players Mark Saxby and Nacho Flores will be signing autographs and throwing out a first pitch
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th-1:05 pm (if necessary).
Individual tickets and party suites are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Box Office at T-Bones Stadium or 24/7 at www.tbonesbaseball.com. Box office hours are 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday - Friday and 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to www.tbonesbaseball.com. and the T-Bones Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.
LISTEN TO ALL T-BONES GAME LIVE ON THE T-BONES BROADCAST NETWORK.
