T-Bones Land Big League Veteran

April 15, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Kansas City T-Bones announced today that the club has signed former Major League right-handed pitcher Randall Delgado for the 2019 season.

Randall Delgado a native of Las Tablas, Panama, joins the T-Bones with parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues mostly with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Delgado most recently signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox and went to spring training with the "southsiders" this spring. He was released on March 20th but did appear in four games with Chicago working five innings with four strike outs and six earned runs on eight hits. Delgado played this past winter for the Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League. The right-hander would pitch in three games all in relief giving up one earned run in 2.2 innings with a pair of strike outs.

Delgado spent 2018 with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization appearing in 10 games in the Big Leagues the fewest since he was in seven games his debut season in 2011 with Atlanta. Injuries threatened to derail his season, but he fought through it to eventually make it to the "big club". He would begin the season on the 10-day disabled list and then make four rehab appearances between AAA Reno in the Pacific Coast League and high A Visalia in the California League. Delgado would be moved to the 60-day disabled list on May 20thand after another re-hab assignment would come off the DL on July 6th.

In his first game of the 2018 season he would earn the win on July 7th against San Diego tossing a 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Delgado would make five more appearances out of the Diamondbacks pen tossing seven innings with two strike outs. He would post a 5.14 ERA allowing seven hits and four earned runs while going 2-0 before being designated for assignment on July 25th. He would resign a minor league deal with Arizona on the 31st of July and would surrender just one earned run in 9.2 innings at AAA in his stay with Reno in the PCL. Delgado would once again make it back to the Big Leagues as his contract was purchased on September 15th where he would finish working in four games with a 4.15 ERA in 4.1 innings.

In 2017 Delgado again had to fight the injury bug that would limit him to 26 appearances on the season. He did make five starts for Arizona but would not pitch again after being placed on the disabled list on July 16th with right elbow inflammation. Prior to being shut down Delgado had a stretch as a starter where he gave up three earned runs in three straight starting nods combined over 18 innings of work. He would allow two runs or fewer in four of five starts and would put up a 0-1 record with a 2.52 ERA as a starter.

Delgado would make 79 appearances in 2016 setting a career high. He would go 5-2 with a 4.44 ERA surrendering 37 earned runs in 75 innings for Arizona. His 79 appearances were the second most in franchise history, trailing only Oscar Villarreal in 2003 (86) and finished ranked among the leading relievers in the National League in multiple categories. He would rank third in appearances, tied for 10th in wins and 11th in innings pitched. Delgado had a lights out month of June giving up one earned run in 12.1 innings with a 0.71 ERA tying him for second with Sammy Solis of Washington and right behind Jeurys Familia of the New York Mets with a 0.69 ERA

In 2015 Delgado had some of his best professional numbers as a Big Leaguer. He would post a career low 3.25 ERA winning a career best eight games and his 64 games was good for second on his career resume with Arizona. For the season Delgado was 8-4 with a career best 12 holds and a save in 72 innings. He held opponent batters to a career low .234 average with 26 earned runs on 63 hits with 73 punch outs. He led the National League relievers in wins and was 12th in strikeouts (T-12th) and 14th in innings pitched. Delgado would notch his first save on May 30 at Milwaukee working three innings giving up one earned run.

Delgado had solid year in the Big Leagues in 2014. He would strike out a career high 86 batters in 47 games while making four starts for the D-Backs. The right-hander would go 4-4 with a 4.87 ERA in 77.2 innings. His 78 strike outs as a reliever tied him for seventh-highest, single season total by an Arizona reliever in club history. Delgado earned the win in his return to rotation on September 4th at San Diego tossing five scoreless innings.

The 2013 season was Delgado's first in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. On January 24 the Braves traded Delgado, 3B Martin Prado, RHP Zeke Spruill, SS Nick Ahmed and 3B Brandon Drury to Arizona for OF Justin Upton and 3B Chris Johnson. He would begin the season at AAA Reno in the Pacific Coast League following his option to AAA in spring training. Delgado would go 2-5 with a 5.91 ERA in 64 innings with 57 strike outs in 13 starts. Arizona would recall Delgado on June 1st to the Major League roster. He would work 116.1 innings in the desert striking out 79 in 20 games. Delgado would make a career high 19 starts with one complete game posting a 5-7 record with a 4.26 ERA.

Delgado began the 2012 season rated the No. 3 Prospect in the Braves' organization by Baseball America (46th overall).

He would make the Braves opening day roster out of spring training for the first time in his career. Delgado would make 17 starts and one appearance out of the pen for Atlanta. He would go 4-9 with a 4.37 ERA in 92.2 innings giving up 45 earned runs for the Braves. He would be optioned twice during the season to AAA Gwinnett making eight starts and putting up a 4-3 record with a 4.06 ERA giving up 20 earned runs in 44.1 innings with 51 strike outs.

In 2011 was still considered a top three prospect for Atlanta checking in at number three to begin the season.

Delgado had back and forth season between the Big Leagues and minor leagues in 2011. He would appear on the Major League roster on three separate occasions, going 1-1 with a 2.83 ERA in seven starts for the "big club". Delgado began the season at AA Mississippi in the Southern League going 5-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 21 starts with two complete games. He would strike out 110 in 117.1 innings earning mid-season All-Star Team honors for the M-Braves.

Delgado had his contract purchased on June 17th from Mississippi and made his Major League debut that night vs. the Texas Rangers. He would give up three earned runs on seven hits in four innings and was charged with the loss in his debut. The Braves would option Delgado back to AA after his spot start. He would earn a promotion to AAA Gwinnett on August 2nd. Delgado would make four starts with the G-Braves going 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 21.2 innings issuing 11 walks while striking out 25 batters. The Braves would recall Delgado for a second time on August 16th and he would toss a quality start holding San Francisco to one hit and one earned run in six innings with four strike outs in a 2-1 Braves win. He would be optioned back to AAA following the game.

Delgado was recalled for a third time on September 4th to start in place of the injured Jair Jurrjens. The righty would pitch five innings allowing three earned runs on four hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Delgado remained in the Big League the rest of the season and would go 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his final four starts for Atlanta. In his fifth professional season, went 8-8 with a 3.67 ERA in a career-high 32 starts between Atlanta, Gwinnett (AAA) and Mississippi (AA).

The 2010 season Delgado opened the season with High-A Myrtle Beach going 4-7 with a 2.76 ERA in 20 games started. He would earn a promotion to AA Mississippi on July 23rd and would make eight starts for the M-Braves, going 3-5 with a 4.74 ERA. For the season Delgado posted a 7-12 record with a 3.30 ERA in 28 starts between the two stops in the Braves system. He would notch 162 K's in 161 innings and would lead the Carolina League with 120 strikeouts, despite a promotion to AA in mid-July. Delgado would be named to the Carolina League All-Star team for the 2010 season and following the season, was rated by Baseball America as the Braves seventh-best prospect.

In 2009 Delgado would spend the entire season at Low A Rome in the South Atlantic League. In 25 starts he would go 5-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 124 innings with 141 strike outs. In 2008 at rookie level Danville in the Appalachian League Delgado would make 14 starts going 3-8 with a 3.13 ERA in 69 innings with another 81 K's. Delgado was named the 13th-best prospect in the Braves farm system following the season by Baseball America. His rookie season as a pro Delgado would go 1-2 with the Dominican Summer League rookie club with a 2.00 ERA in 45 innings. He would add 50 strike outs for the Braves in his first season.

He was signed as a international free agent in 2007 and has spent parts of three winters in the Dominican Winter League all with Licey. In 17 games (13 starts) Delgado is 0-7 in 62.1 innings with a 4.33 for his career in winter ball with 69 strike outs. Delgado served as a guest coach for Tempe South Little League team during Play Ball weekend in May 2016 while with the Diamondbacks.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now. Opening day for the T-Bones is set for Friday, May 17th at T-Bones Stadium when the T-Bones host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to open the 2019 season.

2019 Offseason Roster

Position Name Hometown

RHP Robbie Gordon St. Louis, MO

OF Darnell Sweeney Miami, FL

IF Nick Basto Southwest Ranches, FL

OF Daniel Robertson West Covina, CA

RHP Dustin Hurlbutt Coffeyville, KS

INF Mason Davis Stone Mountain, GA

C Christian Correa Coconut Creek, FL

RHP Marcus Crescentini Tampa, FL

Utility Shawn O'Malley Southridge, WA

LHP Joe Filomeno Chicago, IL

RHP Jackson Lowery Little Rock, AR

IF Mikey Reynolds Glendale, AZ

RHP Tommy Collier Houston, TX

C Roy Morales Toa Alta, Puerto Rico

INF Ryan Brett Seattle, WA

RHP Dylan Baker Juneau, Alaska

OF Forrestt Allday Clearlake, TX

IF Dylan Tice Perkasie, PA

RHP Jesus Balaguer Havana, Cuba

RHP Marc Magliaro Monroe, NJ

RHP Corey Walter Wheeling, WV

LHP Eric Stout Glenn Ellyn, IL

RHP Adam Adkins Cedar Hill, TX

1B Casey Gillaspie Omaha, NE

IF Carlos Franco Bani, DR

RHP Randall Delgado Las Tablas, Panama

