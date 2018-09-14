T-Bones Host American Association Championship Games

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -The Kansas City T-Bones will host game #3, game #4 and (if necessary) game #5 of the American Association Championship Series against the St. Paul Saints, starting tonight Friday September 14th at 7:05 pm at T-Bones Stadium.

WHAT: The American Association Championship Series matches the two playoff finalists in a best-of-five game series. Kansas City won the first game 11-4 Tuesday night while St. Paul won game #2 Wednesday night, 6-0, in the Twin Cities.

WHEN: Friday, September 14th- 7:05 pm, Saturday, September 15th-7:05 pm and Sunday, September 16th-1:05 pm (if necessary).

WHY: The T-Bones won a franchise record 62 games this season and had the second-best record over all in the American Association. Kansas City advanced to the league series by beating Sioux City three games to two in a best-of-five game series with a 4-2 win last Sunday at Sioux City in the final game of the series.

EXTRAS: All tickets are $8.00, and there will be $1.50 hot dogs and $1.50 beers. The Friday night game will feature a pregame jump from the Falcon Skydive team as well as an appearance by T-Bones great Nate Tenbrink. Saturday War Horses for Veterans will be honoring five Vietnam Veterans, and the Kansas City Comets soccer players Mark Saxby and Nacho Flores will be signing autographs and throwing out a first pitch. The T-Bones also feature Kansas City legend Frank White as the club's first base coach.

Tickets to all T-Bones playoff games are available online at tbonesbaseball.com, by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting in person the T-Bones Stadium Box Office. Stay tuned to www.tbonesbaseball.com. and the T-Bones Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the post season.

