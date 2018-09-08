T-Bones Fall to Sioux City to Tie up Playoff Series; Sunday's Game Decides It

September 8, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Kansas City T-Bones went into Saturday evening's game with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five American Association Southern Division playoffs. A win would have been a ticket to the championship series, but the T-Bones were shut-out by the Sioux City Explorers 5-0, forcing a deciding Game 5 on Sunday at 6:05 pm. The loss was only the second time Kansas City has been shut-out this year.

Sioux City grabbed an early three-run lead in the bottom of the second. It started with a lead-off walk to Dean Green, who later scored on an RBI double off the left field wall by Dylan Kelly. Then Daniel Jackson smashed a two-run home run to make it 3-0 Explorers.

In the bottom of the eighth Sioux City added some insurance runs. Dexture McCall caught a lead-off walk, Blake Schmit singled to center, then Dylan Kelly walked to load the bases. With one out, Jackson Lowery came in for relief of Adam Bleday. He walked the first batter he faced, Daniel Jackson, to push home a run. Luis Durango then sent a sac fly to center to score another run and make it 5-0 Explorers.

Kansas City, with six hits in the game, had a few chances but were unable to cash them in, leaving seven on base. Winning pitcher was Ian McKinney and the loss went to T-Bones starter Jared Mortensen.

The deciding Game 5 will pitch at 6:05 pm on Sunday in Sioux City. Tommy Collier will take the mound for the T-Bones and James Dykstra for the Explorers.

The St. Paul Saints have defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats in the Northern Division playoff series, which means the winner of Sunday evening's game will go on to play in St. Paul Tuesday evening.

You can listen to all of the action with the voice of the T-Bones, Dan Vaughan Jr., at http://mixlr.com/t-bones-baseball/.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.