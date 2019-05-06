T-Bones Announce Spring Training Schedule

May 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Kansas City T-Bones will begin the quest to defend their 2018 American Association Championship this week with the first of five exhibition games, all scheduled at T-Bones Stadium.

Kansas City will host the Lee's Summit Monarchs on Tuesday May 7th, then they will face long-time rivals, the Gary SouthShore RailCats, on Wednesday, May 8th and Thursday, May 9th. Following a weekend of workouts at T-Bones Stadium, Kansas City will then host the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a pair of games on Monday, May 13th and Tuesday, May 14th.

All games are set for the first pitch at 7:05 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The two games with Gary and the pair with Winnipeg will air the on the T-Bones Broadcast Network online at tbonesbaseball.com/ T-Bones MixLR Channel .

Exhibition Schedule

Tuesday, May 7th: Lee's Summit vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 8th: Gary vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.) **

Thursday, May 9th: Gary vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.) **

Monday, May 13th: Winnipeg vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.) **

Monday, May 14th: Winnipeg vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.) **

** games to be broadcast on Mixlr.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office. Opening day for the T-Bones is set for Friday, May 17th at T-Bones Stadium when the T-Bones host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to open the 2019 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 6, 2019

T-Bones Announce Spring Training Schedule - Kansas City T-Bones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.