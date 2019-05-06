T-Bones Announce Spring Training Schedule
May 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Kansas City T-Bones will begin the quest to defend their 2018 American Association Championship this week with the first of five exhibition games, all scheduled at T-Bones Stadium.
Kansas City will host the Lee's Summit Monarchs on Tuesday May 7th, then they will face long-time rivals, the Gary SouthShore RailCats, on Wednesday, May 8th and Thursday, May 9th. Following a weekend of workouts at T-Bones Stadium, Kansas City will then host the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a pair of games on Monday, May 13th and Tuesday, May 14th.
All games are set for the first pitch at 7:05 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The two games with Gary and the pair with Winnipeg will air the on the T-Bones Broadcast Network online at tbonesbaseball.com/ T-Bones MixLR Channel .
Exhibition Schedule
Tuesday, May 7th: Lee's Summit vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 8th: Gary vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.) **
Thursday, May 9th: Gary vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.) **
Monday, May 13th: Winnipeg vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.) **
Monday, May 14th: Winnipeg vs. T-Bones (7:05 p.m.) **
** games to be broadcast on Mixlr.
Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office. Opening day for the T-Bones is set for Friday, May 17th at T-Bones Stadium when the T-Bones host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to open the 2019 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 6, 2019
- T-Bones Announce Spring Training Schedule - Kansas City T-Bones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City T-Bones Stories
- T-Bones Announce Spring Training Schedule
- T-Bones GM Named Sports Exec of Year
- Dazzling Lefty Diaz Returns to KCK
- T-Bones Land Big League Veteran
- Power Surge Franco Joins T-Bones