T-Birds Unveil 2021-22 Promo Schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, proud AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, today announced their slate of promotions and theme nights for the 2021-22 season, presented by MGM Springfield. During the shortened 2019-20 season, the Thunderbirds sold out eight of their 31 home games before the COVID-19 pandemic forced an early stoppage to the season in March of 2020. The Thunderbirds continued their four-year run of success inside the MassMutual Center, raising their sellout total to 31 times over a period of less than four full seasons of T-Birds hockey.

The 5th Anniversary season of Springfield Thunderbirds hockey begins on Saturday, Oct. 16 for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield. In the team's annual tradition, fans will be treated to a pregame Block Party from 4:00 - 6:00 PM presented by Community Bank N.A. with the support of the Springfield Business Improvement District (BID), located at Court Square in downtown Springfield. The outdoor bash will feature live music from Trailer Trash, food, and drink. Thunderbirds fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on a plethora of giveaway souvenir items this season, beginning on Opening Night with rally towels and magnet schedules.

"After such a challenging year for our entire community, we have an extra elevated sense of excitement and anticipation for our 5th anniversary season," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "While we had to endure a longer wait than we would have liked for the return of Thunderbirds hockey, we have not changed our steadfast commitment to providing a first-class experience for every single one of our fans, and we cannot wait to create even more memories this year - it will all have been worth the wait."

Fans interested in attending Opening Night can take advantage of a value offer with the purchase of a Dunkin' Opening Night Pack, which starts at $80 in the Defense Zone, $95 in the Attack Zone sections and $110 in the Center Value Zone sections. Fans who purchase a pack will receive: two (2) tickets to Opening Night on Oct. 16; four (4) vouchers redeemable at any regular season game in 2021-22 (subject to availability); one (1) T-Birds hat; a Dunkin' gift card; and one (1) Big E admission*.

(*Please note: Big E admissions will only be included in the first 100 Center Value packages sold; Big E admissions will not be included with the Defense Zone and Attack Zone packs).

Springfield Thunderbirds 2021-22 Season - Marquee Themes

Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield & Pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A. with the support of the Springfield BID

(Thunderbirds vs. Hartford Wolf Pack, Saturday, Oct. 16, 7:05 p.m. ET; Block party 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET @ Court Square)

For the second straight time, the Thunderbirds will open the regular season slate on home ice, seeking their fifth straight Opening Night sellout crowd as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:05 p.m. Prior to game action, the T-Birds will host the Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party, with support from the Springfield BID, featuring a live music performance by Trailer Trash. Food and drink refreshments will be available starting at 4:00 p.m.

When the action heads inside to the MassMutual Center, the fans in attendance will receive T-Birds rally towels and magnet schedules. This being the first season with the new NHL-affiliate, the St. Louis Blues, fans are encouraged to get into their seats by 6:50 p.m. to witness the full team introduction and pregame festivities.

Ok-T-Bird-Fest presented by Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter

(Thunderbirds vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Saturday, Oct. 30, 7:05 p.m. ET)

Returning for its third year, Ok-T-Bird-Fest will see the Thunderbirds transform the Thunderdome into a German beer hall for a special pregame beer tasting event inside the MassMutual Center. The first 1,000 fans into the event will also receive a commemorative T-Birds beer stein.

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools and Spas

(Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Dec. 11, 7:05 p.m. ET)

The 5th Annual Teddy Bear Toss highlights the giving spirit of the holiday season when the T-Birds host Providence on Saturday, Dec. 11. Stuffed animals will rain down during the celebration of Springfield's first goal and, in turn, those toys will be donated to underprivileged children for the holiday season. Past benefactors have included the Boys & Girls Clubs, Ronald McDonald House, and Square One.

New Year's Day Matinee

(Thunderbirds vs. Rochester Americans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2:05 p.m. ET)

The Thunderbirds will throw the best New Year's Day party in town as the Rochester Americans come to town for this special 2:05 p.m. matinee Saturday matchup. Find your second wind from New Year's Eve with $5 bloody mary's and $5 mimosas! The kids will also get a chance to see one of their favorite characters courtesy of My Dream Party Princess - stay tuned for more information!

Throwback Night presented by MassMutual - Specialty Jersey

(Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 15, 7:05 p.m. ET)

The Thunderbirds will break out another specialty jersey on Jan. 15 against the Providence Bruins as part of Throwback Night presented by MassMutual, as the franchise will once again salute Springfield's historic hockey past. The game will also bring about a vintage look and feel in elements of the game presentation and surroundings.

Hometown Heroes Night presented by People's United Bank & Springfield Ride to Remember

(Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 29, 7:05 p.m. ET)

Our local everyday heroes will be the spotlight for another returning tradition on Hometown Heroes Night presented by People's United Bank and Springfield Ride to Remember. Pioneer Valley police, fire, and first responders will be honored throughout the evening, appearing alongside the emergency vehicles of the respective departments.

Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise - Specialty Jersey

(Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, February 12, 7:05 p.m. ET)

One of the most viral sensations to ever grace the Springfield hockey scene, Ice-O-Topes night makes its return for the 2021-22 season on Feb. 12 inside the Thunderdome. The T-Birds will transform into another beloved Springfield franchise and throw on the Ice-O-Topes jerseys for a rivalry matchup with the Bruins. Kristopher Kern's fan-made design will be featured in the second installment of this specialty evening.

Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines

(Thunderbirds vs. Charlotte Checkers, Saturday, February 26, 7:05 p.m. ET)

In one of the final games of the 2019-20 season, the Thunderbirds unveiled a permanent ceremonial empty seat in memory of military members no longer with us who served our country with courage and pride. That tradition will remain in place for all games in 2021-22, but the spotlight will shine brightest on active duty and veteran military service members on Feb. 26, as all branches will be honored throughout the evening.

Pink in the Rink presented by Baystate Health to benefit Rays of Hope - Specialty Jersey

(Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, March 5, 7;05 p.m. ET)

Another of the annual traditions in Thunderbirds lore, Pink in the Rink returns for a fifth straight season in conjunction with Baystate Health and the Rays of Hope Foundation. Before the game faces off, players and fans will stand witness to some of the bravest women in the Pioneer Valley - our area's own breast cancer survivors - during a poignant pregame ceremony. The Thunderbirds will wear pink jerseys to support the cause and the continuing battle against breast cancer. Proceeds from jersey auctions will benefit the Rays of Hope Foundation in conjunction with Baystate Health.

T-Birds 101 - School Day Game presented by MassMutual, Davis Foundation & Fontaine Bros. Construction

(Thunderbirds vs. Bridgeport Islanders, Wednesday., March 16, 10:35 a.m. ET)

Following a crowd of over 6,000 energetic school children in 2019, the T-Birds will host their first spring-time edition of the T-Birds 101 School Day Game on the morning of March 16. Students from the area will have a chance to have hockey in their curriculum for a day with links between the blue line and the classroom throughout the morning. Every student in attendance will get a T-Birds school workbook with educational hockey-based activities.

SHOOTAHHH! Night

(Thunderbirds vs. Belleville Senators, Saturday, April 2, 6:05 p.m. ET)

A special, surprise guest will stroll into the MassMutual Center from the 18th green as the T-Birds host Belleville. Once he gets here, it will be hard for him to leave - Springfield must put something in the water! More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pucks N' Paws Night presented by Dave's Soda & Pet City, Lexington Group

(Thunderbirds vs. Charlotte Checkers, Saturday, April 16, 6:05 p.m. ET)

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of last season's event, the Thunderbirds will welcome back their four-legged "furiends" for a special dog-friendly day at the rink, presented by Dave's Soda & Pet City and Lexington Group. A portion of each dog ticket purchased that evening will benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals.

Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by MGM Springfield

(Thunderbirds vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Saturday, April 23, 6:05 p.m. ET & T-Birds vs. Providence Bruins, Sunday, April 24, 2:05 p.m. ET)

Fan Appreciation Weekend kicks off on April 23 with the return of the Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. - more information on location and musical talent will be announced in the coming months. Once inside, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive the fifth installment of the Boomer Bobblehead presented by Stop & Shop.

The regular season concludes on April 24 with a 2:05 p.m. puck drop against the arch-rival Providence Bruins. Fans will be invited down to the ice following the conclusion of the game to paint the ice in celebration of another season of Springfield Thunderbirds hockey.

Deuces Wild Fridays presented by MGM Springfield ft. Pregame Concert Series

(All Friday games: Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Jan. 14, Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 25, March 4, March 18, April 15 + special Deuces Wild Wednesday, Nov. 24)

Friday evenings at the Thunderdome are getting a tweak for the 2021-22 season. Deuces Wild Fridays, presented by MGM Springfield, will provide the ultimate value for T-Birds fans.

From the time the MassMutual Center doors open and through the end of the first period, Coors Light draft beers (12 oz), hot dogs, and sodas will all be sold for $2 each! Thunderbirds Full Season and 22 Game ticket members will also be able to get these great drink specials at every game this season by showing their Ticket Holder Challenge Coin at purchase.

One Friday tradition that will not change is the Pregame Concert Series, which will continue to showcase some of the best local music talent every Friday night from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. live on the concourse.

Sunday Fundays ft. Character Appearances presented by My Princess Dream Party

(All Sunday afternoon games: Oct. 17, Oct. 31, April 3, April 24)

Sunday Fundays will make a return on four occasions during the 2021-22 season, and families can take advantage of a Sunday-only offer. A family of four will have the ability to purchase packages that include: four tickets, four hot dogs, four small popcorns, four small sodas - as part of the Sunday Funday Pack. These affordable packages are priced at $60 in the Defense zone (sections 28-31, 1-5), $70 in the Attack zone (sections 13-20), and $80 in the Center Value area (sections 6-7, 11-12, 21-22, 26-27).

The Sunday Funday packs will be available for purchase up to 24 hours before Sunday games at the MassMutual Center and on the team website.

The character appearances* scheduled to appear are:

Oct. 17: Paw Patrol (Marshall & Chase)

Oct. 31: Spiderman

Jan. 1: TBD (special Saturday New Year's character appearance)

April 3: Easter Bunny

April 24: Spongebob Squarepants & Patrick Star

(Subject to change*)

Winning Wednesdays presented by Mass Lottery

(All Wednesday games: Nov. 24, Dec. 29, Feb. 23, March 16, April 13)

The Thunderbirds' five mid-week games will be billed as Winning Wednesdays presented by the Mass Lottery. Should the Thunderbirds win on a Wednesday, any fan with a ticket to the winning game will receive a complimentary ticket to the following Wednesday game on the season schedule.

Promotional Appearances & Giveaways

The return of Ok-T-Bird-Fest on Saturday, Oct. 30 also marks the return of a unique giveaway, as the first 1,000 fans into the pregame beer tasting event will receive a commemorative T-Birds beer stein presented by Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter.

As part of the Thunderbirds' holiday Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 18, the first 1,000 fans to donate a new toy will receive a T-Birds camo hat courtesy of the United States Marine Corps.

As the Olympic hockey tournament gets underway this winter, kids will once again have a chance to pick up an Olympic-themed youth T-Birds jersey on Feb. 25, with the first 1,000 fans aged 12-and-under getting their hands on this special gift.

On Friday, April 15, the first 1,000 fans aged 12-and-under will receive a T-Birds mini goalie stick, compliments of New England Orthopedic Surgeons (NEOS).

The Thunderbirds will unveil the fifth installment of the Boomer Bobblehead on April 23, compliments of Stop & Shop.

Specialty Jerseys

For the Thunderbirds' 5th Anniversary season, three all-new specialty jerseys will be spotlighted, with fans having a chance to take home these limited edition sweaters.

The Thunderbirds will once again sport a "blast from the past" look during the annual Throwback Night presented by MassMutual on Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. the Providence Bruins. Jersey details and themes for the evening will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Secondly, the Thunderbirds will be bringing back the highly-acclaimed Ice-O-Topes jerseys on Saturday, Feb. 12 against Providence for Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise. Springfield will sport a new Ice-O-Topes look, a fan-submitted design, which will once again be made available to the general public through a jersey pre-order in addition to the game-night auction of the player-worn sweaters.

Lastly, the Thunderbirds will host their 5th annual Pink in the Rink tradition on Saturday, March 5 when the Providence Bruins come to town. The Thunderbirds' fifth new pink jersey look will honor the thousands of women in Western Massachusetts that have valiantly gone to bat against breast cancer. Jersey auction proceeds from the night will benefit Baystate Health's Rays of Hope Foundation.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2021-22 Promotional Schedule Breakdown

*Dates and promotions subject to change*

OCTOBER

Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A. with support from the Springfield BID / Rally Towel & Magnet Schedule Giveaways

Sunday, Oct. 17 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.: Kids Opening Day / Sunday Funday ft. Character Appearances presented by My Dream Party Princess - Paw Patrol (Marshall & Chase) / Postgame Skate

Friday, Oct. 22 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series

Saturday, Oct. 30 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.: Ok-T-Bird-Fest presented by Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter / T-Birds Beer Stein giveaway (1,000)

Sunday, Oct. 31 vs. CLT, 2:05 p.m.: Sunday Funday / Character Appearances presented by My Dream Party Princess - Spiderman / Halloween Trick or Treating / Postgame Skate

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 5 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series / game presented by King Gray Coach Lines

Friday, Nov. 12 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Big Y Family Night / Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series

Friday, Nov. 19 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Wednesday, Nov. 24 vs. BRI, 6:05 p.m.: Special Deuces Wild Wednesday / Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

Saturday, Nov. 27 vs. HFD, 2:05 p.m.: Appearance by Boomer Claus for Holiday photos / Thanksgiving Weekend Matinee / Black Friday Offers

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 10 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas / Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff

Friday, Dec. 17 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series / game presented by Community Bank N.A.

Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Toys for Tots Drive / T-Birds Camo Hat giveaway presented by United States Marine Corps (to first 1,000 fans who donate a new toy)

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. UTI, 6:05 p.m.: Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. ROC, 2:05 p.m.: New Year's Day Matinee / $5 Bloody Mary's & $5 Mimosas

Friday, Jan. 14 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Throwback Night presented by MassMutual / Specialty Jerseys / 90s Themed Night

Friday, Jan. 28 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series / game presented by A. Crane Construction

Saturday, Jan. 29 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Hometown Heroes Night presented by People's United Bank & Springfield Ride to Remember

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 4 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series / game presented by MassLive

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise / Specialty Jerseys

Wednesday, Feb. 23 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

Friday, Feb. 25 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series / Youth Hockey Jersey giveaway (first 1,000 kids aged 12-and-under) / Big Y Family Night

Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines

MARCH

Friday, March 4 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series / Balise Auto Car Wash Night

Saturday, March 5 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Pink in the Rink Night presented by Baystate Health to benefit Rays of Hope / Specialty Pink Jerseys & Postgame Auction

Wednesday, March 16 vs. BRI, 10:35 a.m.: T-Birds 101 School Day Game presented by MassMutual, Fontaine Bros. Construction, & Davis Foundation (School Workbook giveaway for all students) / Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

Friday, March 18 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series

Saturday, March 19 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.: St. Patty's Weekend Celebration presented by bankESB

APRIL

Saturday, April 2 vs. BEL, 6:05 p.m.: SHOOTAHHH! / More Details to Follow...

Sunday, April 3 vs. BEL, 2:05 p.m.: Sensory Friendly Game presented by CHD / Sunday Funday / Character Appearances presented by My Dream Party Princess - Easter Bunny

Wednesday, April 13 vs. SYR, 7:05 p.m.: Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

Friday, April 15 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Concert Series / NEOS Mini Goalie Stick Giveaway (first 1,000 fans aged 12-and-under)

Saturday, April 16 vs. CLT, 6:05 p.m.: Pucks N' Paws Night presented by Dave's Soda & Pet City & Lexington Group

Saturday, April 23 vs. WBS, 6:05 p.m.: Fan Appreciation Weekend / Pregame Block Party presented by MGM Springfield & Community Bank N.A. with support from the Springfield BID / Boomer Bobblehead presented by Stop & Shop (first 2,500 fans)

Sunday, April 24 vs. PRO, 2:05 p.m.: Fan Appreciation Weekend / Character Appearances presented by My Dream Party Princess - Spongebob Squarepants & Patrick Star / Fans Paint the Ice

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages feature the best savings plus the most benefits, including an exclusive commemorative jersey.

Single game tickets for the Thunderbirds' 2021-22 regular season are on sale now here. For more details and to inquire about Thunderbirds tickets, fans may call the Thunderbirds office at (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

